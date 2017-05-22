Osoyoos Medieval Faire offers much more to see this year

Fire breather Jean-François Drapeau exhales mushroom clouds of fire. Asked about the fluid he sprays from his mouth into the flame, he insists it’s the saliva of his pet dragon. (Richard McGuire photo)
Many people were at Desert Park on Saturday for the first day of the Osoyoos Medieval Faire. They were treated to jousting and other horseback competitions by members of the Society of Tilt and Lance Cavalry based in Alberta. There were demonstrations of fire breathing, belly dances, musical performances, dog agility competitions and a medieval village offering crafts and food. The action continued on Sunday. (Richard McGuire photos)
Members of the Society of Tilt and Lance Cavalry face off in a joust. (Richard McGuire photo)
Damian Debski catches a ring with his sword as it is tossed by Squire Rowan Silverhorse. (Richard McGuire photo)
Sir Ian Darvill throws a spear at a target as he rides past it. (Richard McGuire photo)
Martyna Majewska fires an arrow at a target as she rides past it. (Richard McGuire photo)
Martyna Majewska fires an arrow at a hay bale pulled by a squire that is meant to simulate a running wild boar. (Richard McGuire photo)
Jean-François Drapeau snags a ring held out by Squire Bonnie Critchley. (Richard McGuire photo)
Jean-François Drapeau smites a fennel fixed to the head of a squire with his sword. (Richard McGuire photo)
Damian Debski’s horse jumps over Squire Bonnie Critchley as she lies on the ground. (Richard McGuire photo)
Paddy Head coaxes her dog Farley along a teeter-totter on a dog agility course. (Richard McGuire photo)
Jester Bryce Beckett of Penticton does battle with Jason Thorson of Vernon, who wears an impressive suit of armour. (Richard McGuire photo)
Children are rolled around in a Zorb Ball, a vinyl sphere, brought by Jump N Jax Entertainment of Kamloops. It was very popular. (Richard McGuire photo)
Belly dancer Tianna Savoie waves coloured fabrics around as she dances. She is with Boundless Belly Dance of Penticton. (Richard McGuire photo)
Belly dancer Keisha McLean waves coloured fabrics around as she dances. She is with Boundless Belly Dance of Penticton. (Richard McGuire photo)
Lady Samira (Susan Mackney) pulls a python from a basket and dances with it. The five-year-old African python is named Habibi Amun. They are with Boundless Belly Dance from Penticton. (Richard McGuire photo)
Jean-François Drapeau (left) faces Damian Debski in a joust and fragments of broken lance fly through the air. (Richard McGuire photo)
Jean-François Drapeau (left) receives a blow from Damian Debski in a joust, the second hard blow in a few minutes. (Richard McGuire photo)
Squires rush in to assist Jean-François Drapeau, who was injured in a joust, but thankfully it was not a mortal blow and he was soon back on his feet. (Richard McGuire photo)