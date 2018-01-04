Osoyoos Men’s Bonspiel ready to take over local curling rink Jan. 19-21

It just wouldn’t be winter in Osoyoos without the Osoyoos Curling Club annual Men’s Open Bonspiel, says organizer Lee Sapach.

Another full draw of 24 teams is expected to participate in the 2018 event, which takes over the Osoyoos International Curling Club from Friday, Jan. 19 to Sunday, Jan. 21.

“I’ve lived in Osoyoos for 25 years and the men’s bonspiel has been around as long as I’ve been around and many years before that … it’s part of winter in Osoyoos,” said Sapach.

More than 20 teams from across the province have already signed up and Sapach and the organizing committee fully expect a full draw of 24 teams will compete in this year’s event.

“A field of 24 teams is just perfect for a club like ours with four sheets,” said Sapach. “I’m sure we could get more teams, but then you’re running late into the evening … 24 teams is just perfect and that’s what we’re expecting once again this year.”

More than half of the teams will be made up of local curlers, while there will also be several teams from other communities across the Okanagan Valley and there are always a handful of teams from the Lower Mainland who compete in the Osoyoos men’s bonspiel, he said.

There are always a few competitive teams that compete on the tournament circuit who sign up to play in Osoyoos, but the majority of teams will be made up of a bunch of friends looking to have some fun, he said.

“We get a combination of a few teams that are competitive and try to win every game, but most of the teams are made up of a group of buddies who want to curl together and have some fun,” he said.

Once again, there will be cash prizes for the winners of the A, B and C draw.

Hosting a major bonspiel does take a lot of work and Sapach thanked all of his fellow members on the organizing committee for putting in the time and effort to organize this year’s event.

“Hosting our annual bonspiel is something all of the guys at the club look forward to,” he said. “We only host the one open event each year, so it’s a big deal. We always host a great bonspiel … a fun one.”

A highlight of the weekend will take place on Saturday afternoon where every curler in the bonspiel will shoot one rock to try and draw to the button, with the winner taking home a nice cash prize sponsored by the Osoyoos PetroCanada station, said Sapach.

The tournament begins on Friday with the first draw set for 3 p.m. and continues until the early evening.

Action resumes early Saturday morning and continues all day and into the early evening.

The semi-finals begin Sunday morning, with the finals in each draw set for early Sunday afternoon.

All curling fans are invited to head down to the curling rink to take in the action.

Each team is guaranteed three games and there will be a Saturday night banquet dinner, complimentary Chili and Bun Friday evening dinner.

The entry fee per team is $220. The deadline to enter a team wraps up Jan. 9.

Anyone wishing to still enter a team into the bonspiel can do so on the website www.osoyooscurlingclub.com.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times