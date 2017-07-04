Osoyoos minor baseball asks town to help build new park for young players

The Osoyoos Minor Baseball Association (OMBA) wants Town of Osoyoos council to commit to building a field of dreams for generations of young baseball players in this community.

On Tuesday, Dr. Jason Bartsch, the president of the OMBA, made a presentation to town council detailing the need for “a dedicated minor baseball facility” for the Town of Osoyoos.

Surrounded by a group of 10 young players and a few parents, Bartsch detailed the success of the first three baseball season in Osoyoos since the OMBA was formed.

The OMBA would like town council to allocate a dedicated baseball park strictly for minor baseball.

Bartsch presented three “viable scenarios” to council.

They included modifying the existing baseball field at the West Bench complex, which is currently being used by separate adult and senior slo-pitch leagues in town; repurposing the off-leash dog park at the West Bench complex; and developing a new baseball park at the Desert Park racetrack facility.

Bartsch said the OMBA’s preferred choice is repurposing the popular off-leash dog park and moving that facility to the current Kinsmen Park facility, located adjacent to the Rattlesnake Canyon amusement park.

“Osoyoos Minor Baseball feels re-allocating the dog park to its original use as a baseball field serves both the short term need for a suitable and comprehensive baseball park in addition to allowing for flexibility in developing a long term baseball complex on the West Bench,” said Bartsch.

The OMBA believes that the off-leash dog park can’t be abolished as it has become an extremely popular and valuable community amenity, said Bartsch.

However, the OMBA took the time to search for a better location and believes it has found one at Kinsmen Park, which has all of the necessary infrastructure needed for an off-leash dog park and is located in a better location where the majority of users wouldn’t have to drive, which isn’t the case up near Osoyoos Secondary School, said Bartsch.

“Our goal is to advance our baseball program and facilities and work with all the user groups to ensure all our community assets are maintained, and in truth, enhanced beyond the current level,” he said.

Council has an opportunity to improve community services by dedicating a minor baseball complex and at the same time bolster the profile and quality of the off-leash dog park, he said.

“Osoyoos has the opportunity to become an ideal host to multiple tournaments for minor baseball, increasing retail and hospitality business during April, May and June, but our facilities need to be improved,” he said. “Baseball provides an opportunity for kids not involved in other spring sports a physical fitness opportunity, creating more active and healthier kids in our community.”

Minor baseball ranks only behind hockey in providing competitive team sports to children in Osoyoos as soccer is run by Pinnacles Football Club out of Penticton and is under contract with School District 53 for their field facilities, he said.

The return of minor baseball in Osoyoos has seen more than 100 kids sign up in three years and the plan is to expand membership by offering summer leagues and expansion into the bantam age category as soon as next year and also to undergo a huge recruitment drive to attract kids from Oliver, he said.

“With the tremendous growth our community is experiencing, especially in the young family demographic, it is critical that we continue to support community sports and activities for youth,” he said. “Through the terrific support of Osoyoos Community Services, we are able to offer these young families and their children more physical activities, improving not just our town’s physical literacy, but providing kids a chance to achieve a more well-rounded and balanced youth.”

While there would be some dog users upset if the dog park was switched to Kinsmen Park, the reality is this park is more accessible and would attract even more users, said Bartsch.

His job is to advocate for a minor baseball complex, but he and other OMBA executives felt it was prudent to offer solutions such as having council consider moving the dog park to Kinsmen Park, said Bartsch.

“I’m all about win-win solutions,” he said.

Coun. C. J. Rhodes, who spearheaded efforts with numerous community members to have the off-leash park built near OSS, said there would be “tremendous community push back” if the dog park was moved from its current location.

Bartsch reiterated his job is to push for a minor baseball complex in Osoyoos and he and his group of supporters genuinely feel the current dog park is the best location, while Kinsmen Park would “be a better dog park … our group is not against the dog park.”

“I love your passion and your presentation … and the fact you offered some solutions,” said Rhodes.

Mayor Sue McKortoff thanked Bartsch and the players for their show of support and said Gerald Davis, the town’s director of community services, will be asked to prepare a report detailing all options for a potential minor baseball facility in Osoyoos.

