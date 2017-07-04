Home   >   News   >   Osoyoos Music in the Park kicks off season with Rob Robertson

By on July 4, 2017

Rob Robertson performed at Friday night’s Music in the Park to kick off the Cherry Fiesta weekend. The free concerts run every Friday night at Gyro Park from now until Labour Day Friday. (Richard McGuire photo)

Adriana Lopez, of Barcelona, Spain, got a hula hoop workout as she listened to the Rob Robertson Band Friday night at Music in the Park. (Richard McGuire photo)

These ladies were up dancing to the music of the Rob Robertson Band on Friday night at Music in the Park. (Richard McGuire photo)

