Osoyoos has one of Canada’s oldest populations, says 2016 census

Osoyoos has one of the oldest populations in Canada, according to data from the 2016 census released Wednesday by Statistics Canada.

More than two in five people in Osoyoos (42.9 per cent) were 65 or older.

Only Qualicum Beach on Vancouver Island has a higher proportion of seniors at 52.1 per cent of the population.

Osoyoos also has an average population of 55.4 years of age – once again higher than other communities except Qualicum Beach at 60.1.

The other two communities in which more than two in five people are seniors are Parksville and Sidney, both on Vancouver Island. Parksville’s average age is 54.5 and Sidney’s is 54.6, both just slightly younger than Osoyoos.

The Osoyoos population is significantly older than Oliver, with an average age of 51.4, and Penticton with an average of 48.7.

Osoyoos continues to have a low proportion of children aged 14 and under at just 8.9 per cent of the population.

The census numbers show that overall Canada’s population is aging and from 2011 to 2016 Canada recorded the largest increase in the proportion of seniors since Confederation in 1867.

The acceleration of population aging is the result of the first baby boomers reaching the age of 65, Statistics Canada says.

For the first time ever, the census recorded more seniors (65 and over) than children (14 and younger). There are 5.9 million seniors compared with 5.8 million children.

This means seniors now represent 16.9 per cent of the Canadian population compared to 16.6 per cent who are children. The average age of Canadians is now 41.

Besides the impact of baby boomers reaching the age of 65, other important trends are that life expectancies are increasing and fertility (birth) rates are remaining low.

In comparison to other developed countries, however, Canada’s population is still younger than most. Canada had a lower proportion of seniors in 2016 than any other G7 country except the United States, Statistics Canada says.

While Canada’s oldest populations by province are found in the Atlantic Provinces, B.C. isn’t far behind. The youngest populations are found on the Prairies and in the territories, especially Nunavut.

B.C.’s proportion of seniors is 18.3 per cent, tied with Quebec. By comparison, Nunavut’s is 3.8 per cent and Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are both 19.9 per cent.

B.C.’s elderly population tends to be concentrated on Vancouver Island.

The newly released figures also contain information about dwelling types.

In Osoyoos, of the 2,475 occupied private dwellings, well over half at 1,470 are single-detached houses. The rest are a mix of apartments with fewer than five stories, duplexes, row houses, and semi-detached and other attached homes.

There are no apartment buildings with five or more stories.

The numbers also give population breakdowns by gender.

In Osoyoos, there are 2,690 females to 2,400 males. Among children, boys outnumber girls, but among seniors there are more women than men.

There are 1,170 women 65 and over compared to 1,005 men.

Many numbers reported by Statistics Canada are rounded to the nearest five to protect privacy.

