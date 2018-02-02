Osoyoos photographer Lori Jantz captures Super Blue Blood Full Moon

Osoyoos photographer Lori Jantz set her alarm to wake up in the wee hours of Wednesday morning to drive up to Anarchist Lookout and photograph the moon. This was a Super Blue Blood Full Moon. A super moon occurs when the moon appears larger because it is at a point in its orbit closest to the earth. A blue moon occurs when there is a second full moon in a month. And the reddish colour of the blood moon is caused by a lunar eclipse, when the earth passes between the sun and the moon. See some of Jantz’s other photography when the Osoyoos Photography Club opens its exhibition at The Art Gallery Osoyoos on Feb. 9.