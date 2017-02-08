Osoyoos population surpasses 5,000, triggering higher policing costs

The population of Osoyoos has now surpassed 5,000 people, triggering a significant increase in the amount the Town of Osoyoos must pay for policing.

The town’s population is 5,085, according to numbers from the 2016 census released Wednesday by Statistics Canada. This compares with 4,845 in the 2011 census, which was just under the threshold.

Towns in B.C. with a population over 5,000, but less than 15,000 are required to pay 70 per cent of policing costs, while the federal government pays the remaining 30 per cent. For smaller towns, the province pays the 70 per cent, but recovers a portion of the costs from municipalities through a police tax levy.

Oliver managed to dodge the bullet this time, with its population at 4,928, which is just under the threshold. Oliver’s 2011 population was 4,824.

The population increase in Osoyoos was five percent, while Oliver’s population increased just 2.2 per cent. The census took place in May 2016, before the Okanagan Correctional Centre was completed.

The census also showed that there are 3,151 private dwellings in Osoyoos and 2,249 in Oliver. Of the private dwellings in Osoyoos, only 2,475 are occupied by usual or permanent residents, reflecting the seasonal nature of many homes in the community.

Statistics Canada will release detailed demographic figures on ages, ethnicity, incomes and employment and other measures later this year.

This story will be updated.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times