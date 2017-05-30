Osoyoos RCMP and veterans plan Regimental Ball in September to celebrate Canada 150

For the first time in 15 years, an RCMP Regimental Ball will be held in Osoyoos in September in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday.

The event will allow the general public to join RCMP members and veterans in a formal setting recognizing the police force’s contribution to Canadian history and culture.

The ball will take place Saturday, Sept. 30 at Spirit Ridge Concert Centre. It is jointly hosted by the RCMP’s Osoyoos Detachment and the RCMP Veteran’s Association – South Okanagan Division.

Proceeds from the ball will go to the Desert Valley Hospice Society (DVHS), a charitable organization supporting the delivery of hospice palliative care and end of life services for residents of Osoyoos, Oliver and Okanagan Falls.

“I have long believed members of the RCMP should be heavily involved in their community,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda, the recently appointed commanding officer of the Osoyoos Detachment, adding he is excited to host the event with the RCMP Vets.

“When the Vets were serving members, they had many opportunities to wear their red serge,” said Kevin Harrison, a retired RCMP Chief Superintendent now living in Osoyoos, who is Osoyoos Area Director of the RCMP Vets South Okanagan Division.

“Now that they are retired, they don’t get too many opportunities to wear it,” Harrison continued. “They wore their serge with pride when they served. Many of them are looking forward to wearing it again with glowing pride alongside the current serving members to benefit the community.”

The ball will include guest speaker Ryan Walter, motivational speaker and former NHL hockey player.

Dancing will be to the sounds of Sax Among Friends.

The event will also probably include live and silent auctions and door prizes.

The event organizers are seeking corporate sponsorship support to defray costs, ensure it is a memorable event for guests and to maximize the charitable contribution to DVHS.

A shuttle service will provide rides after the event to ensure that no one drinks and drives.

Tickets are $100 per person and are available by cash or cheque at the Osoyoos RCMP Detachment or by credit card at www.eventbrite.com.

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

Osoyoos Times