Osoyoos RCMP arrest prolific offender during rash of break-ins

Osoyoos RCMP apprehended a 24-year-old male suspect on Tuesday in connection to a rash of break-ins.

Numerous police from Osoyoos, assisted by RCMP from Oliver and Police Dog Services from Penticton RCMP, responded Tuesday morning to a man committing thefts in the Lakeshore Drive area.

“The male is well known to police and has been criminally active over the last several weeks throughout the South Okanagan,” the RCMP said in a news release issued late Wednesday afternoon.

After an extensive foot pursuit and search though vineyards, as well as thick brush, the accused, of no fixed address, was arrested.

He is being remanded in custody and will appear in court in Penticton on Friday, Oct. 20. He faces numerous theft and possession of stolen property charges.

Osoyoos RCMP is looking for the owner of a large black-coloured toolbox with a “Lordco” sticker on it along with an aluminum toolbox seized during the investigation. Both toolboxes fit into the rear of a pickup truck.

If you are missing a toolbox that fits these descriptions, please contact the Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236 and quote file 2017-5924.

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

