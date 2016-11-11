Osoyoos remembers its veterans and fallen soldiers

Dr. Robert Ritchie reads the names of the Honour Roll, the men from Osoyoos who gave their lives in war. (Richard McGuire photo)
The Sonora Community Centre was full on Friday as residents of Osoyoos turned out to mark Remembrance Day.
The service followed the format of past years with the playing of the Last Post, a moment of silence followed by the reading of the names on the Honour Roll, the young men from Osoyoos who gave their lives in war.
Unlike in recent years, there was no piper or bugler, so the service relied on a recording.
Once again, Dr. Robert Ritchie led the service, still looking energetic for his age.
Following the placing of wreaths and conclusion of the Sonora Centre service, a smaller service took place at the cenotaph next to town hall.
(Richard McGuire photos)
The colour party arrives to begin the Remembrance Day service at the Sonora Community Centre. Richard McGuire photo)
Members of Osoyoos RCMP march into the Sonora Community Centre at the start of the Remembrance Day service. (Richard McGuire photo)
Dr. Robert Ritchie again this year led the Remembrance Day service at the Sonora Community Centre. (Richard McGuire photo)
Dressed in red serge, members of the RCMP attend the Remembrance Day service at the Sonora Community Centre. (Richard McGuire photo)
Veteran Archie MacKay stands during the Remembrance Day service at the Osoyoos community centre. (Richard McGuire photo)
Dr. Robert Ritchie (left) and Sergeant-at-Arms Lew Taylor give a salute to their fallen comrades during Friday’s Remembrance Day service at the Sonora Community Centre. (Richard McGuire photo)
Members of the Royal Canadian Air Cadets Big Horn Squadron 232 stand guard during Friday’s Remembrance Day servcie. (Richard McGuire photo)
Sandra Holgate presents the poem In Flanders Fields by Canadian physician and Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae. (Richard McGuire photo)
Sergeant-at-Arms Lew Taylor (right) salutes after laying the ceremonial poppy. (Richard McGuire photo)
Sergeant-at-Arms Lew Taylor. (Richard McGuire photo)
Members of the RCMP lay a ceremonial wreath on behalf of the Queen. (Richard McGuire photo)
Tony Brummet lays a wreath on behalf of the Province of British Columbia. (Richard McGuire photo)
Members of the Osoyoos Royalty stand at attention after laying a wreath. At left is Princess Laura Devries and at right is Miss Osoyoos Emmaleigh Diwell. (Richard McGuire photo)
The Remembrance Day service at the Sonora Community Centre draws to a close. (Richard McGuire photo)
The colour party leaves the Sonora Community Centre carrying flags at the end of the service. (Richard McGuire photo)
Wilbert John Sutherland, 92, was one of the older veterans attending Friday’s Remembrance Day service in Osoyoos. He Served in Great Britain and on the coast of France during World War II. (Richard McGuire photo)
Rev. Steve Hershey reads a prayer at the start of a smaller Remembrance Day service at the Osoyoos cenotaph. (Richard McGuire photo)
Sergeant-at-Arms Lew Taylor salutes following Last Post during a smaller Remembrance Day service at the cenotaph. (Richard McGuire photo)
Sergeant-at-Arms Lew Taylor lays a ceremonial poppy as an act of remembrance at the cenotaph. (Richard McGuire photo)
The RCMP lays a wreath at the cenotaph on behalf of the Queen. (Richard McGuire photo)
Saluting after the laying of a wreath on behalf of the Queen. (Richard McGuire photo)
Osoyoos Royal Canadian Legion Branh 173 president Bruce Davies salutes after laying a wreath at the cenotaph. (Richard McGuire photo)
Rev. Steve Hershey gives the benediction at the end of the cenotaph Remembrance Day service. (Richard McGuire photo)
Dr. Robert Ritchie concludes the cenotaph Remembrance Day service. (Richard McGuire photo)