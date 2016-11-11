Osoyoos remembers its veterans and fallen soldiers

The Sonora Community Centre was full on Friday as residents of Osoyoos turned out to mark Remembrance Day.

The service followed the format of past years with the playing of the Last Post, a moment of silence followed by the reading of the names on the Honour Roll, the young men from Osoyoos who gave their lives in war.

Unlike in recent years, there was no piper or bugler, so the service relied on a recording.

Once again, Dr. Robert Ritchie led the service, still looking energetic for his age.

Following the placing of wreaths and conclusion of the Sonora Centre service, a smaller service took place at the cenotaph next to town hall.

(Richard McGuire photos)