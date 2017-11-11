Home   >   Featured   >   Osoyoos remembers its military heroes

Osoyoos remembers its military heroes

By on November 11, 2017

Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff places a wreath at the town cenotaph during a smaller ceremony after the main one. (Richard McGuire photo)

The Osoyoos community packed the Sonora Community Centre on Saturday for a Remembrance Day to honour the town’s soldiers who died in war and served in war and peace.

This year the service was led by Bryan Holgate, who took over from long-serving master of ceremonies Dr. Robert Ritchie, who still attended.

The service followed a similar format to other years, and included a reading by Sandra Holgate of the poem In Flanders Fields after she described the circumstances in which Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae wrote it and how the poppy became the symbol of Rememberance Day after the First World War.

Representatives of governments and community organizations placed wreaths at a wooden cenotaph set up below the stage and watched over by two cadets.

Rev. Steve Hershey led the prayer and also delivered the address, speaking about war and peace.

As in past years, the main service at the Sonora Centre was followed by a smaller service at the town cenotaph as a light drizzle fell on Osoyoos.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times

The colour party arrives at the start of the Remembrance Day service at the Sonora Community Centre. (Richard McGuire photo)

The colour party arrives at the start of the Remembrance Day service at the Sonora Community Centre. (Richard McGuire photo)

The Osoyoos Secondary School band plays the national anthem. (Richard McGuire photo)

Sergeant-at-Arms Lew Taylor salutes after placing a poppy as an act of remembrance. (Richard McGuire photo)

RCMP officers and veterans listen to the Remembrance Day service at the Sonora Community Centre. (Richard McGuire photo)

RCMP members place the first wreath on behalf of the Queen. (Richard McGuire photo)

Representatives of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 173 salute after placing a wreath at the Sonora Community Centre. (Richard McGuire photo)

Councillor Jim King places a wreath on behalf of Destination Osoyoos. (Richard McGuire photo)

Dr. Robert Ritchie, who has served for many years as the master or ceremonies on Remembrance Day, passed the torch to Bryan Holgate this year, but he still attended. (Richard McGuire photo)

Rev. Steve Hershey delivers an address during the Remembrance Day service at the Sonora Community Centre. (Richard McGuire photo)

Cadets stand guard during the Remembrance Day service while the Colour Party is seated behind them. (Richard McGuire photo)

The colour party leaves at the conclusion of the Remembrance Day service at the Sonora Centre. (Richard McGuire photo)

A smaller Remembrance Day service took place at the town cenotaph following the main service at the Sonora Community Centre. (Richard McGuire photo)

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *