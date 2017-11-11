Osoyoos remembers its military heroes

The Osoyoos community packed the Sonora Community Centre on Saturday for a Remembrance Day to honour the town’s soldiers who died in war and served in war and peace.

This year the service was led by Bryan Holgate, who took over from long-serving master of ceremonies Dr. Robert Ritchie, who still attended.

The service followed a similar format to other years, and included a reading by Sandra Holgate of the poem In Flanders Fields after she described the circumstances in which Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae wrote it and how the poppy became the symbol of Rememberance Day after the First World War.

Representatives of governments and community organizations placed wreaths at a wooden cenotaph set up below the stage and watched over by two cadets.

Rev. Steve Hershey led the prayer and also delivered the address, speaking about war and peace.

As in past years, the main service at the Sonora Centre was followed by a smaller service at the town cenotaph as a light drizzle fell on Osoyoos.

