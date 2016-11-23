Osoyoos Soroptimists celebrate 30 years of making community much better place

An organization that has done so much to improve the quality of life for women and children – and the community at large – is very proud to be celebrating three decades of success.

Soroptimist International (SI) of Osoyoos was first chartered in 1986 and has been making a huge positive influence in this community and surrounding communities each and every year for the past 30 years, said Doris Walton, a founding member and current board of directors president Joan Wilson.

“The one thing all of the women I’ve been involved with over the past 30 years share is a desire to give back to their community,” said Walton. “We all want to make a difference in our community … that’s what I’m the most proud of.”

While the name implies the organization benefits the residents of Osoyoos, that is not the case as the goal since 1986 has been to offer programs and services and raise funds to assist people in Osoyoos, Oliver and Keremeos, said Walton.

The Penticton SI branch had been around for many years when longtime member Janet Murdoch Gordon accepted a transfer to Osoyoos as the new branch manager with the Bank of Montreal.

Gordon spearheaded the establishment of the Osoyoos chapter of SI and became its first club president.

“Back in those days the club was open only to business women in the community,” she said. “Thankfully, that changed many years ago and we opened up the club to all women who wanted to give back to their community.”

‘Soroptimist International supports many local projects in these communities as well as SI international projects,” said Wilson.

A list of some of the annual programs that involved SI members in those formative early years included:

• Sponsoring the Osoyoos triathlon and having members assist at first aid stations along the course.

• Holding regular teen dances in the community hall.

• Sponsoring babysitting courses offered by the Canadian Red Cross.

• Being sponsors of the hugely successful Penticton Home Show.

• Holding regular community markets at the old Walton’s campground.

• Painting and upgrading the Osoyoos Cactus Centre, which still acts as SI’s clubhouse for club meetings.

• Publishing a cookbook called From the Clubhouse, which featured recipes from Soroptimist members across North America.

• Supporting the Okanagan Gleaners in their fundraising efforts and providing funding for many years of a school lunch program at West Boundary Elementary School in Rock Creek.

Over the past decade or so, there have been numerous community programs supported by SI, including the Safe Teen program at high schools in Osoyoos, Oliver and Keremeos; high school bursary programs at all three high schools, spring and fall fashion shows, which remains the club’s biggest fundraisers, Christmas gift program at Country Squire and annual food drives to support food banks in Osoyoos and Oliver.

Members are very proud of their sponsorship of the Safe Teen program at Osoyoos Secondary School, Southern Okanagan Secondary School in Oliver and Similkameen Elementary/Secondary School in Keremeos, said Wilson.

“Children are very vulnerable during those teenage years and we’re very proud of all the things we’ve done with the Safe Teen program in those schools,” she said. “There have been programs for street proofing, anti-bullying , anti-racism, suicide prevention, drug and alcohol addiction, peer pressure… so many other things.

“It has been a great program for many years and we hope to continue it as well as continuing to provide high school scholarships at all three high schools.”

The annual spring and fall fashion shows have been a remarkable success for more than a decade and there hasn’t been a single SI fashion show that hasn’t sold out in advance in many years, said Wilson.

“Our annual spring and fall fashion shows remain our biggest and most important fundraiser,” she said. “The success of our fashion shows is a big reason we are able to continue to support the many community programs we’re involved with.”

Another source of pride is the club’s longstanding financial support for the local safe house, which provides a home for women and children affected by domestic violence, operated by Desert Sun Resource and Counselling Centre, said Walton.

Another big successful fundraiser has been the Christmas holiday sale of raffle tickets to win a large wooden rockinghorse. Walton saw and purchased a large wooden rocking horse for her grandson and he liked it so much, she was convinced selling raffle tickets to win a similar one would be popular in the community and she was right.

“We’ve been holding our rocking horse raffle for 29 years now and it has been a big success from day one,” she said. “We raise anywhere from $2,500 to $5,500 each year.”

Tickets are available from all SI members and are also available at Osoyoos Home Hardware, both local grocery stores and Imperial Office Pro.

Members will once again purchase gifts and hand them out to residents at Country Squire, which provides housing and services for adults with mental health issues, said Walton.

The first SI club was founded in 1921 in Oakland, California and the club got its name from combining two Latin words that meant “Best for Women,” said Walton.

Soroptimists are represented on the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural organization, World Health Organization and U.N. Commission on Human Rights.

There are SI clubs established in more than 130 countries around the world, said Wilson.

The club currently has 22 members and is always looking to add more, said Walton.

“We have been helping women and children in this town for more than 30 years and we hope to be able to continue for many years to come,” said Walton.

Anyone wishing to join or get more information can contact Wilson at 250-495-2929 or Walton at 250-495-4428.

Keith Lacey

Osoyoos Times