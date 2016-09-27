Osoyoos teams have wonderful time in popular Freak’n Farmer adventure race

Tara Lockerby from Osoyoos has one motto she lives by when participating in the Freak’n Farmer adventure race – the more the merrier.

She and nine other women called themselves “Beer Guts and Coconuts” and weren’t afraid to dive right in (the mud) at Covert Farms last Saturday. In fact, they were among 700-plus participants who tackled the grueling but fun race.

“It was fantastic . . . so much fun,” Lockerby said, noting the variety of challenges was great, particularly the mud section.

She pointed out the most challenging obstacle was filling buckets of dirt and carrying them around.

Because they were a team of 10, the barrel stacking event was much easier for them than it was for teams of smaller numbers.

Lockerby said the mud section proved troublesome for some members who were wearing contact lenses. And it was a bit claustrophobic diving under the logs, she noted.

“Next year we’re going to wear goggles.”

Lockerby said it was hilarious when they hit sink holes while walking through the mud pits.

Another Osoyoos team, representing Home Building Centre, consisted of Travis Loudon, Arnold Kettenacker, Christian Beck and Paige Poturica. They called themselves “Sun’s Out Guns Out.”

“I’m going to be hurting,” Kettenacker said just prior to the race. “I’m already hurting (thinking about it).”

Loudon said they suffered some minor scrapes and bruises, but had a great time.

“As a work group, it was a great team-building exercise.”

Loudon said the most daunting part of the race was going under the pipes in the mud, agreeing that it was a little unsettling and claustrophobic.

Firefighter Scott Schaffrick from Oliver participated in the 10 kilometre run with Rob Knoll. It was Schaffrick’s first time at Freak’n Farmer, but he knew what to expect after competing in the Spartan Race at Sun Peaks (Kamloops) in 2013-14.

Schaffrick said the Spartan Race is geared toward the athletic type, but the Freak’n Farmer is more fun.

His favourite obstacle last Saturday was the mud pit, which prompted the most smiles from almost all of the participants.

Schaffrick said he is considering entering the 5K event next year with his son.

Mike Hill, co-organizer of the race with his wife Lyndie Hill (from Hoodoo Adventures), said they heard a lot of positive feedback about the event.

“Teams have signed up already (for next year).”

Mike said they saw a record attendance this year – more than 700 on race day, and a total of 1,350 when counting school children who went through the course the week before.

“We’ve had really good word of mouth from last year, and great exposure from The Amazing Race Canada.”

Mike said after several years of organizing so much fun, the word gets out. And the fact is obstacle course racing is a rapidly growing sport.

“You don’t have to be an elite athlete and you don’t need high end gear. You just show up and be prepared.”

Mike said while races like Tough Mudder and Spartan are great events, they are more for the “warrior” type and “urban soldiers.”

But the Freak’n Farmer is all about good old fashioned fun and not meant to be taken too seriously. There’s no worry about being pushed out of the way, which can happen in other races, he noted.

Mike said the big objective for next year is working on improving the race. For example, organizers acknowledge that they need to reduce wait times and bottlenecks during the race. This was experienced in the mud pit, where lineups occurred (due to many more participants this year).

Mike said they put a lot of heart and soul into the event, and it’s “almost emotional” to see the participants cross the finish line with so much joy on their faces.

The number of participants in the Freak ‘n Farmer continues to grow with each passing year as word spreads quickly about how much fun this event is, he said.

While the majority of participants are from the Southern Interior of British Columbia, the Freak n’ Farmer now draws participants from all across the province as well as Alberta, he said.

Judging by the smiles on the faces of the competitors on Saturday, Mike is confident the vast majority of participants in this year’s race are going to want to return next year and many have been involved over the past several years.

LYONEL DOHERTY

Special to the Times