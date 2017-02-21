Osoyoos teenager is living the dream playing for beloved hometown Coyotes

Evan Della Paolera is living the dream shared by so many Canadian hockey players by being able to play the game he loves at an elite level in his hometown.

Born and raised in Osoyoos, Della Paolera played all of his minor hockey in the South Okanagan Minor Hockey Association (SOMHA) system and grew up watching the Coyotes from a very young age.

“I was one of the kids who picked up the rubber ducks from the Chuck a Duck promotion at the Coyotes games,” said Della Paolera, as polite and well-spoken off the ice as he is aggressive and tough on the ice. “I did that for three years I believe. Like many other young hockey players in this town, I grew up watching the Coyotes and dreaming of playing for them some day and to have that dream come true this season is pretty special.”

After playing a couple of games last season as an Alternate Player while playing Midget hockey, Della Paolera set his sights on making the Coyotes for the 2016-17 season and spent endless hours in the gym to be in the best physical condition of his young life.

Mission accomplished as head coach and general manager Ken Law said he had no choice but to keep the hulking six-foot-five, 200-pound winger.

“He made this team on merit … not because he’s a local kid,” said Law. “He played so well during training camp that I had no choice but to select him and he’s earned his spot on our club and become a really big part of the team.’

Being able to play in front of his parents Mark and Angela, his brother Brandon, 15, and sister Ashley, 13, as well as numerous family members and friends at every home game at the Sun Bowl Arena is simply a thrill, said Della Paolera.

“My Mom and Dad have been so supportive of me my entire hockey career,” he said. “They don’t miss a game in Osoyoos and they travel to almost all the road games against teams in our division.

“It’s incredible to be able to play in your hometown and have your family and all of your friends in the stands cheering you on. It’s everything I thought it would be and more.”

Moving up from minor hockey to Junior B has been as difficult a transition as he thought it would be, but his large body, great skating ability and toughness have made him a visible presence on and off the ice.

Della Paolera has chipped in with four goals, two assists and he’s among the league leaders in penalty minutes with 180 as the regular season wrapped up this past weekend.

“It has been a big, big jump, but I’ve enjoyed the challenge,” he said. “The size of the players and speed of the game is so much faster in this league than in midget.

“The players are smarter, faster and make plays better and you had better be ready to compete or you can get embarrassed out there. It has been a big jump, but a good one and I’ve loved playing at this elite level.”

The Coyotes are once again one of the best teams in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) and one of the favourites to win a league title

Della Paolera and his teammates begin what they hope will be an extended playoff run Friday night at home in a best-of-seven series against the North Okanagan Knights.

They were regular season juggernauts the past two seasons, but things fell apart in the playoffs and Della Paolera doesn’t believe that will happen again.

“Everyone on this team is very close and we’re best friends and always joking around, but on the ice we go to war for each other,” he said. “We have a great group of guys and great bunch of hockey players and we really feel this team is special and we’re capable of great things.”

Della Paolera said it will be “very tough” for any team in the league to beat the Coyotes in a best-of-seven playoff series.

“We’ve had a great season so far, but we’re trying to play our best down the stretch here so we can head into the playoffs playing our best hockey,” he said. “We know what’s happened the last two years falling short in the playoffs and we don’t want that to happen again.

“Every guy on this team really believes we can win a championship this year and that’s the only goal.”

Della Paolera said his future goals include trying to earn a spot on a B.C. Hockey League team next season.

If that doesn’t work out, “I would gladly like to come back for a second season with the Coyotes.”

If he keeps improving his hockey skills, he would love to pursue a hockey scholarship in the United States.

“I’ve always kept good grades and would love to take the NCAA route and pursue a quality education, while playing at a very elite level,” he said. “I know I have to keep improving, but I think it’s attainable.”

Law said Della Paolera’s charismatic personality, huge size and ability to create chaos on the ice have made him a very popular teammate.

“He’s a very popular guy in the room and the players love the fact he’ll go out there and hit everything that moves,” he said. “He’s one of those kids who will do whatever it takes to win and every good team needs guys like him.”

Once Della Paolera learns to use his physical attributes better, he’s going to have a lot of teams at a higher level looking at him, he said.

“He’s a huge kid and tremendous skater, so he tends to go out there and run over every guy he sees,” he said. “Once he learns he doesn’t have to run all over the place and can still be effective, he’s going to become a force. He’s a really attentive kid and grasps everything we’re trying to teach him and he’s become a much better player over the course of the season.”

He hopes Della Paolera is successful in moving up to the BCHL next season, but would welcome him back with open arms if he’s not ready, said Law.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times