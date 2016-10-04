Osoyoos teenager wins grand prize to attend World Cup of Hockey in Toronto

Osoyoos teenager Scott Aspell had to travel thousands of miles to watch the best hockey players in the world, but he didn’t mind one bit and is still grinning ear to ear about the experience.

Aspell, 16, was the lucky winner of a $10,000 round trip for two to Toronto to attend the opening game of the best-of-three World Cup of Hockey (WCOH) final series.

Aspell selected his uncle Brent Kuchapski – his mother’s brother – to travel with him to Toronto for the big game.

Aspell was the grand prize winner in the EA Sports World Cup of Hockey Sweepstakes.

“I was online trying to pre-order a new game from EA Sports … what I didn’t know was your name was automatically entered into the draw to win the sweepstakes to attend game one of the World Cup of Hockey finals,” said Aspell. “When I got the call that I had won the top prize, I really couldn’t believe it.”

He found out about winning the big prize only six days before the game in Toronto.

“My mom and dad couldn’t go because of work, so I picked my uncle because he’s a huge hockey fan,” he said.

Last Monday morning, Aspell flew from Kelowna International Airport to Vancouver and then on to Saskatoon, where his uncle lives and works. He spent the night with his uncle before flying the next morning to Toronto.

“I had never been to Toronto before or Saskatoon for that matter,” he said.

He loved every minute of his experience before, during and after the game, said Aspell.

“EA Sports had someone meet us at the airport and we got to order a limousine to bring us to our hotel in downtown Toronto,” he said. “Our driver showed us the town before dropping us off at the Fairmont Royal York, which I know is probably the most famous hotel in Toronto.”

Once downtown, he and his uncle spent several hours at the Hockey Hall of Fame located minutes from the Air Canada Centre.

They grabbed a bite to eat before heading to the big game.

Their seats were 20 rows up behind Team Canada netminder and Montreal Canadiens’ superstar Carey Price.

Being able to watch NHL superstars on Team Canada like Sidney Crosby, Jonathan Toews, John Tavares, Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry was one of the biggest thrills of his young life, he said.

“It was amazing,” he said. “We got there for the warmup and to see all the best players in the world skating around right in front of you was pretty crazy.”

He also got to see young Colorado Avalanche star Matt Duchene, who is his favourite NHL player, contribute to the big 3-1 victory over Team Europe.

While the game was close, there wasn’t any doubt Team Canada would win, he said.

“Team Canada dominated the game, but Team Europe played well and it was a really good game,” he said. “The speed these guys play at is something you just don’t get until you see them live.”

After spending the night at the Royal York, he and his uncle took a downtown walking tour of Toronto the next day before leaving around 2 p.m. to catch their flight from Toronto to Kelowna.

Aspell, who plays defence for the midget recreational team in Osoyoos, said the entire experience was wonderful.

“It was a long way to go for one hockey game, but it was so much worth it,” he said.

As most Canadians know, Team Canada won the World Cup of Hockey two nights later edging Team Europe 2-1 last Thursday night.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times