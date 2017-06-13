Osoyoos Tennis Club looking for new members

For what is believed to be the first time in this community’s history, Osoyoos is forming a sanctioned tennis club.

The Osoyoos Tennis Club (OTC) already has more than a dozen members signed up and are hoping dozens more join, said club secretary Sam Dimou.

“I believe this is the first time there has been a sanctioned tennis club in Osoyoos,” said Dimou. “We already have 13 paid members and it’s our hope that many more will now sign up.”

Dimou and other members of the OTC executive, including president Brian Faltinson, have met with Gerald Davis, the town’s director of community services, and he’s been of tremendous assistance in getting the club up and running, said Dimou.

The town has set aside several hours of court time for members at the tennis courts located north of Osoyoos Secondary School, he said.

“The town has set aside Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday mornings from 8 a.m. until noon for the club,” he said. “We will have two of the three courts and one will remain open for members of the public during those hours.

“It’s our hope that players from in town will come and join us during those hours and want to join so we can grow the membership.”

Players of all ages and abilities are more than welcome to join and club members have already volunteered to teach lessons to beginners, said Dimou.

“We will provide the coaching in an attempt to improve the level of play so beginners will want to join the club as well,” he said. “We would like to have at least 20 members who are committed to playing on a regular basis.”

Dimou was the former president of the Oliver Tennis Club and he’s hoping the OTC will soon enjoy the same level of success as that club.

“The Oliver club has about 50 members, but only half of them play semi-regularly and about 20 per cent don’t play at all, so the numbers are deceiving,” he said. “What we want to do is attract members who are committed and want to play on a regular basis. If we could get at least 20 members like that in our first year that would be a great start.”

Dimou, who was born in Greece and was first exposed to the game in that European country, says Osoyoos is blessed to have a fine tennis facility and the timing was right to start a club here in town.

The price will most definitely be right as a membership for 2017 will only cost $10 for the entire season, he said.

Visitors to Osoyoos can join for only $5. “This includes a can of balls and lessons if needed,” he said.

The OTC has posted signage promoting the club at the Sonora Community Centre and at the entrance to the tennis courts.

The OTC web page is also in the process of being completed and will be linked to the town’s website.

The OTC executive includes president Carol Pattullo, vice president John Callan, treasurer Verna Piccott and Dimou. Anyone interested in joining can visit the courts at the above-noted times, or to contact Dimou by email at samdimou@yahoo.com or by phone at 778-437-2130.

