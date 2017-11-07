Osoyoos Times office will be closed on Friday

This is a friendly reminder to all of our local customers at the Osoyoos Times that our office will be closed for business this Friday, Nov. 10.

We are closing the office on Friday as Saturday, Nov. 11 is Remembrance Day, which is recognized as a statutory holiday in British Columbia.

Because Remembrance Day falls on a Saturday, not everyone will receive a day off work in lieu.

Most government services and many private businesses will be closed on Monday, Nov. 13.

We will return to our regular work hours on Monday as the office will open at 8:30 a.m. and will close at 5 p.m. Closing the office on Friday means our regular advertising deadlines will remain in place with the deadline for display advertising closing at 2 p.m. Monday and the deadline for classified advertising closing at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.