Osoyoos Times office will be closed Monday for Family Day

Monday, Feb. 12 is Family Day in British Columbia and that means millions of B.C. residents will be enjoying an extra day off this coming weekend.

It also means there will be a lot of people hitting the highways and roadways to visit family, so we urge everyone to be careful, take your time and arrive at your destination safe and sound.

Because of the holiday weekend, the display advertising deadline for the Feb. 14 edition of the Osoyoos Times will be moved up to this Friday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. The regular advertising deadline for classified advertising will remain in place on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The regular edition of the Osoyoos Times will be published on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

We hope everyone has a safe, happy and peaceful Family Day and that you get to enjoy some special time with family members.