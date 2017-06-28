The Osoyoos Times will be there!

Osoyoos is almost always busy during the annual summer tourist season, but the next few days promise something very special.

And that’s why you’re not going to want to miss our next edition of the Osoyoos Times.

The highlight, of course, will be the annual Cherry Fiesta Canada Day celebrations, which promise to be more spectacular – and fun – than usual as local residents and thousands of tourists help celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

Our award-winning reporter-photographer Richard McGuire will be on hand covering all of the Canada Day and Cherry Fiesta events and activities.

Add to that, the annual Osoyoos Secondary School Grade 12 graduation also takes place on Thursday evening and Richard will be on hand to provide full coverage of the graduation ceremonies.

Talk about a busy guy! And it will definitely be a busy, fun-filled edition next Wednesday. Don’t forget to pick up a copy!