Osoyoos youngsters participate in district cross-country run at Tuc-el-Nuit Elementary

By on October 6, 2016
A strong contingent of runners from Osoyoos Elementary School competed in the district cross country run at Tuc-el-Nuit Elementary School on Tuesday, Oct. 4. (Lyonel Doherty photo)

Lenny Hachey from Osoyoos Elementary School crushed the competition in the boys 10-11 division at the district cross country run at Tuc-el-Nuit Elementary on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Hachey led the pack all the way to a commanding finish. (Lyonel Doherty photo)

Members of the Osoyoos Coyotes volunteered to help out at the Tuc-el-Nuit Elementary School barbecue on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Here, they referee during the little sumo wrestling match. (Lyonel Doherty photo)

