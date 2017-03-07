OSS drama club presents musical Beauty and the Beast this weekend

Students in Osoyoos Secondary School (OSS) drama club have been rehearsing their production of the musical Beauty and the Beast since the fall.

It all comes to a head this weekend when they stage it in 7 p.m. performances on Friday and Saturday and a matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

As they get changed for a dress rehearsal on Monday, teacher Sarah Gilchrist gives the budding actors a pep talk.

She knows they’re tired, but they’ve worked months to achieve this. Now it’s time for an extra push so it all comes together and entertains the audience.

The actors seem to know their parts and their songs and the staging is smooth. They look ready. The audience is in for a treat.

Tickets for Beauty and the Beast are $10 and can be purchased from the OSS office, Imperial Office Pro on Main Street or from drama club members.

The performance takes place in the Osoyoos Community Theatre at OSS.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times