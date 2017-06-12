OSS Storm the Wall signals that school year end is approaching

Students at Osoyoos Secondary School (OSS) participated in their annual Storm the Wall event last Friday with only a few light sprinkles of rain.

The sports day gives students and staff a chance to get outside and have fun as the school year winds down.

After games such as an egg toss and beach volleyball in the morning, teams of students take part in a relay in the afternoon that includes swimming, running, cycling and finally a climb over a tall, wooden wall, with participants allowed to help their teammates.

(Richard McGuire photos)