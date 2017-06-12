OSS Storm the Wall signals that school year end is approaching

Evan Della Paolera gets some help from team members Tyler Loura and Jordan Schulting as he storms the wall at Osoyoos Secondary School’s Storm the Wall event last Friday. (Richard McGuire photo)
Students at Osoyoos Secondary School (OSS) participated in their annual Storm the Wall event last Friday with only a few light sprinkles of rain.
The sports day gives students and staff a chance to get outside and have fun as the school year winds down.
After games such as an egg toss and beach volleyball in the morning, teams of students take part in a relay in the afternoon that includes swimming, running, cycling and finally a climb over a tall, wooden wall, with participants allowed to help their teammates.
(Richard McGuire photos)
Students play beach volleyball at Osoyoos Secondary School during Storm the Wall on Friday. This sports day signals that the school year is rapidly coming to an end. (Richard McGuire photo)
Students play beach volleyball at Osoyoos Secondary School during Storm the Wall on Friday. This sports day signals that the school year is rapidly coming to an end. In the background next to the post is Principal Mke Safek, who was enjoying his last Storm the Wall day before retirement. (Richard McGuire photo)
Students play beach volleyball at Osoyoos Secondary School during Storm the Wall on Friday. This sports day signals that the school year is rapidly coming to an end. In the background next to the post is Principal Mke Safek, who was enjoying his last Storm the Wall day before retirement. (Richard McGuire photo)
Student Emma Fernandes writes her name on the wall before students climb it in last Friday’s Storm the Wall event at Osoyoos Secondary School. Looking in is Hannah Shiels. (Richard McGuire photo)
The first team makes a run for the wall at Osoyoos Secondary School’s Storm the Wall event last Friday. The event is a relay that involves swimming, running, cycling and finally climbing over a tall, wooden wall. From left are Evan Della Paolera, Jordan Schulting, Tyler Loura and Scott Rausch. (Richard McGuire photo)
A co-ed team makes a run for the wall during last Friday’s Storm the Wall event at Osoyoos Secondary School. From left are Reid Robinson, Bailey Toepfer, Seth Kreise, Braelin Robinson and Alex Brunner. (Richard McGuire photo)
Emma Fernandes (left) and Hannah Shiels (right) give Lyle Chapman, vice principal of Osoyoos Secondary School, some pointers on how to dress like a woman. It was part of the fun at last Friday’s Storm the Wall event at OSS. (Richard McGuire photo)
Lyle Chapman, vice principal at Osoyoos Secondary School, shows off his figure after putting on a dress for the school’s Storm the Wall event last Friday. (Richard McGuire photo)