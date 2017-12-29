Home   >   News   >   OSS students have fun at indoor track meet before breaking for holidays

OSS students have fun at indoor track meet before breaking for holidays

By on December 29, 2017

Students Sydney Hanson and Sierra Dias embrace each other to break a balloon between them during an indoor track meet at Osoyoos Secondary School before school closed for the holidays. At left is teacher Dorothy Marcy and sitting behind them is student Liam Bissonnette. After breaking the balloon, students ran the length of the gym. (Richard McGuire photo)

Students at Osoyoos Secondary School got some physical exercise and had fun when the school held an indoor track meet last week before school closed for the holidays. (Richard McGuire photos)

Students joined hands and feet to form giant caterpillars and race around the gym at Osoyoos Secondary School at a recent indoor track meet before school broke for the holidays. (Richard McGuire photo)

Students are hoisted in the air during a dance competition at Osoyoos Secondary School’s indoor track meet just before school broke for the holidays. (Richard McGuire photo)

 

