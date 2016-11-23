Ousted Chamber of Commerce board chair says recent changes ruffled feathers

The South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce is moving forward after a non-confidence vote has removed Corrie Adolph as president.

Vice-president Jamie Cox said last week that the recent vote came about after some members said they were not comfortable with the direction the board was heading.

Cox said it seemed there was a lot of control by the president, but it “wasn’t necessarily positive control.”

He further explained how it was witnessed that Adolph’s role as president was a “fairly autocratic” arrangement, which did not put Executive Director Denise Blashko in the forefront utilizing her expertise.

“Executive directors are supposed to steer the train,” Cox said.

On the day of the vote, the board tried to set up Skype in order to involve Adolph in the discussion, but the technology wasn’t available, Cox said.

Adolph, a local business owner, confirmed she was on vacation in Mexico when she was informed of the board’s decision.

A phone line was also set up, but Adolph didn’t call in, according to Cox, who called her the next day and sent an email, but there was no response.

Media requests were sent by email to Adolph and she responded the next day through an extended email.

Cox said he tabled the question about the vote, which was settled very quickly.

“I hadn’t even taken a breath (when it was all over).”

Board members then turned to Cox in hopes he would take over as interim president.

“That was not my intention,” he stated, but he accepted the responsibility.

A new president will be elected in January, and Cox said he would have to decide if he wants to fill that role.

Cox has 37 years experience in the resort industry and is currently the manager of Gallagher Lake Resort.

He has past experience leading other chambers in BC.

Cox said he is “blown away” by the level of business opportunity, energy and growth in the South Okanagan.

He also praised the work being done by Blashko, saying she was a “star” the other day at a chamber meeting.

Cox said the enthusiasm he has seen on the board moving forward is amazing.

“I was actually shocked,” he stated.

Adolph defended herself following the non-confidence vote, saying she was recruited to make changes within the organization, but those changes ruffled feathers, which led to her being voted out.

Adolph quickly responded to the board’s recent non-confidence vote that removed her from the president’s chair.

Some board members were reportedly not happy with her leadership style.

“It was very disappointing as I have worked very hard this year, and I have received such positive feedback from members,” Adolph said.

Adolph noted that the relationship between her and Blashko was “no longer workable.”

“I offered to resign and the board was adamant that I stay on,” Adolph said, adding that one board member said, “None of us really knows what needs to be done. We will be screwed if you quit.”

Adolph said she agreed to stay on until the end of the year and the board passed a motion stating that the HR Committee would talk with Blashko about the concerns and inform her that “they were behind me and my leadership.”

Adolph said she suspects that at the recent meeting in her absence, the issue was discussed again and it was decided by the board that if Blashko and her could not work together, it was “better to lose me than Denise.”

Adolph said the chamber needed change. “Their membership was falling, their books were a disaster and the board members knew little about governance, chamber policy or even what chambers are supposed to do.”

The former president said she was recruited to come in and change all that.

“But people are uncomfortable with change,” she said. “Change ruffles feathers and those that introduce the change – even though it is needed – often bear the brunt of people’s fear of change. They push back because the status quo is more comfortable.”

Adolph said she sent an email to the board before the non-confidence vote asking for call-in information so she could have a voice via Skype.

At that time, however, she was terribly ill with typhoid fever.

She disputes the claim by the board that she made no attempt to call in for the meeting.

Blashko could not be reached for comment as of Tuesday’s press deadline.

The chamber represents the interests of hundreds of business owners in Osoyoos, Oliver and Okanagan Falls .

Lyonel Doherty

Special to the Times