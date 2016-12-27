Outdoor racing series will attract competitors from across Okanagan Valley

Outdoor enthusiasts from Osoyoos will be pleased to hear about The Elevation Series, comprised of four outdoor races that are coming to Penticton and Kelowna in early 2017.

Organized by Hoodoo Adventures, the races will take place in the City of Penticton, City of Kelowna, Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton and and Big White Ski Resort in Kelowna. Two of the events, Ullr’s Winter Tri (at Apex Mountain Resort) and the Elevator Race (Penticton to Apex Mountain Resort) are returning local events.

New races for 2017 include a second Ullr’s Winter Tri (taking place at Big White Ski Resort) and the Ski2Tree (Kelowna Nordic Centre to Tree Brewery), which is a re-brand of the popular Ski2Sea race, last held in Kelowna in 2014. The multi-sport races feature mountain and road biking, skiing, snowshoeing, road and trail running and paddling.

The Elevation Series will appeal to competitive men and women, recreational groups, Masters (55+), and teams of corporate companies and sports groups. Athletes of all ages and fitness levels are encouraged to participate.

“The Okanagan is the perfect setting for these types of winter and early spring races,” says Lyndie Hill, co-owner of Hoodoo Adventures. “We want to showcase the fact that athletes can ski and paddle in the same day with four other disciplines in between.”

Community is extremely important to Hoodoo Adventures, which is why the company has chosen to support the Youth Outdoor Recreation Society (YORS), a newly founded subsidy program that funds outdoor recreation opportunities for schools in the Okanagan Valley.

The Elevation Series has a goal to create business partnerships through sponsorship opportunities to cover the cost of the races in the series, with all other net profits going directly to YORS. Hoodoo also encourages participants to gain sponsors to donate and support the cause, with prizes given to the largest fundraisers.

Registration for the four races already opened on Dec. 15. Participants can register for each race individually or sign up for all four.

Athletes competing in more than one race in the series are eligible for discount pricing. For more information and to register, visit: elevationseries.ca.

The Elevation Series 2017 will include:

– Ullr’s Winter Triathlon: Apex Mountain Resort, Feb. 18. This will be the second annual mountain bike, Nordic ski and snowshoe run.

– Ullr’s Winter Triathlon: Big White Ski Resort, Feb. 26. This will be the first annual Fat Bike, Nordic ski and snowshoe run.

– Ski2Tree: Kelowna Nordic Centre to Tree Brewery in downtown Kelowna on March 11. This event is a re-brand of the popular Ski2Sea and will include a Nordic ski, snowshoe run, road bike, run, mountain bike and paddle race.

This event will see competitors descend 3,000 feet over 88 kilometres in six stages.

– Elevator Race: Penticton to Apex Mountain Resort on March 25. This will be the sixth annual paddle, road bike, run/snowshoe, mountain bike, Nordic ski, Alpine ski, snowboard event. Competitors will ascending 6,000 feet in 52 kilometres over six stages.

Hoodoo Adventures aims to provide quality outdoor adventures and team events that highlight the best the Okanagan has to offer.

The Penticton-based company brings together energetic, personable and dedicated individuals, offering outstanding instructional skills and knowledge of safety management with a wide range of backgrounds, qualifications and experience. For more information go online and visit www.hoodooadventures.ca.

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

Osoyoos Times