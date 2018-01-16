The Paperboys to bring eclectic folk-rock sound to Jan. 25 Osoyoos Concert Series performance

A Vancouver-based band that has become something of a folk-rock institution in Canada will be the next group performing in the Osoyoos Concert Series.

The Paperboys, founded by Vancouver musician Tom Landa, is currently wrapping up their 20th anniversary tour and will bring their diverse musical talents to the Osoyoos Community Theatre at Osoyoos Secondary School on Thursday, Jan. 25, said Pat Philpott, long-time secretary with the Osoyoos Concert Series.

The Paperboys have been touring Canada –and dozens of countries around the world – and lighting up the stage with their freewheeling blend of musical influences that include folk, rock, Celtic, bluegrass, Mexican son jarocho, brass bands and Canadian roots.

They’ve been called everything from Cajun slam grass to world beat and they’ve received one Juno Award for best roots-rock group, received two other Juno nominations, released nine albums and regularly play two-night bills in the Pacific Northwest festival, said Philpott.

“What means more to me than anything else is to receive letters, emails, or hear stories from people who tell me that our songs helped them through a tough time, or that they used one of our songs for their wedding, or that an album of ours was the soundtrack of their summer,” said Landa. “At the end of the day, accolades are nice, but they are nothing compared to connecting with the people.”

Landa has been described as an open book kind of songwriter as well as a Canadian grassroots poet who loves to infuse his songs with dance hooks.

The title of their latest album, called At Peace With One’s Ghosts, is the first The Paperboys release in six years. This record is full of the band’s signature sounds that includes Spanish-language songs that reflects Landa’s Mexican heritage, explosive brass lines from their extended eight-piece ensemble, Celtic fiddle and pennywhistle blazing through an old reel, English rock songs with strong pop influences and a continued melting pot of sound that reflects life in Vancouver.

The Paperboys formed in 1995 when Landa first moved to Vancouver.

“As a teenager living in Ontario, I was really influenced by the music coming out of Vancouver in the late 1980s and early 1990s,” said Landa. “Seminal Celtic rock band Spirit of the West was, by far, my biggest influence. I packed my bags and came to Vancouver solely based on the music scene.”

Over time, The Paperboys were a key part of multiple waves of popular Canadian folk rock bands that included The Duhks, Ashley MacIsaac, The Bills and Great Big Sea.

“One big difference between Canadian Celtic artists and Celtic bands in others parts of the world is that records made here are being produced by producers who come from a rock and pop world and bring something very unique to the table,” said Landa.

At Peace With One’s Ghosts features the latest incarnation of The Paperboys and includes original Landa as well as original member Geoffrey Kelly on flute/whistles, Landa’s wife Kalissa Landa on fiddle and vocals, Brad Gillard on bass and banjo, drummer Sam Esecson and saxophonist Kareem Kandi.

There have been more than 20 other musicians that have filled out The Paperboys roster since the band was formed more than 20 years ago.

The Paperboys routinely sell out shows in some of the most popular and prestigious clubs and festivals in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe, said Philpott.

In Canada, The Paperboys have appeared at virtually every folk festival in the country, including Edmonton, Vancouver, Winnipeg and the Mariposa Music Festival near Toronto.

They have also played numerous European festivals over the years and invariably get asked to return after their initial appearance, said Philpott.

The group’s live performance has been described as high energy and accessible and their fans have a reputation as being “cult like” in their devotion, based on their incredible live performances.

The Paperboys are poised to bring their musical vision of Canadian roots music to Osoyoos music fans and this promises to be a show that offers good cheer, great music and a great time, said Philpott.

Tickets for the show are $23 in advance and $25 at the door. Students under age 18 can purchase tickets for $15. Tickets are on sale at Mills Office Supplies on Main Street in Osoyoos and Sundance Video on Main Street in Oliver.

You can find out more about The Paperboys by visiting their website at www.paperboys.com.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times