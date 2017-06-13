Paramedics ride from Osoyoos to Kamloops to raise money for national memorial monument

A group of paramedics participating in a fundraising cycling event designed to raise millions of dollars for a national monument to fellow paramedics who have lost their lives in the line of duty passed through Osoyoos last Friday morning.

A group of 13 cyclists – 12 who are professional paramedics and one who works in Information Technology (IT) – cycled from Osoyoos to Kamloops over four days starting in Osoyoos in an event called the B.C. Paramedics Memorial Ride.

The group was scheduled to roll into Kamloops Monday afternoon for a fundraising barbecue and silent auction.

“The ride started in Ontario five years ago … and this is our first ride here in B.C.,” said Lindsay Kellosalmi, who has worked as a paramedic in Kelowna for the past 10 years. “The goal is we’re trying to raise funds for a national monument to be built in Ottawa for all of those who work in our profession who have lost their lives in the line of duty and for those who have lost their lives struggling in silence.”

The monument will be erected in Ottawa and will cost roughly $5 million, she said.

“The monument will be built once we’ve raised enough money through events like this,” she said. “Every dollar counts in our efforts to have a national monument erected in the nation’s capital.”

The B.C. ride took participants from Osoyoos to Kelowna on Friday, from Kelowna to Vernon on Saturday, from Vernon to Sorrento on Sunday and Sorrento to Kamloops on Monday.

All riders who signed up for the ride agreed to raise pledges from friends, family members and co-workers with all proceeds going to the B.C. Paramedics Memorial Ride.

When the group of cyclists pulled into Penticton’s lakefront for lunch on Friday, Kellosalmi said they were looking forward to being part of a very special event.

“I feel great and I know my colleagues do as well, but it’s going to be tough spending four longs day on the road, but we’re going to push each other and I’m sure we’ll be just fine,” she said. “Most of the riders have participated in other cycling fundraisers in the past and we’ll rely on them to lead the way.”

Having a national monument is very important as 40 paramedics have lost their lives on the job over the past several years, she said.

“Paramedics have a very important job, but we see a lot of fatalities and we have to deal with a lot of issues and, unfortunately, we’ve also lost far too many on the job,” she said. “It will be amazing to have a place in Ottawa where we can honour all those who paid the ultimate sacrifice of losing their lives while performing their jobs.”

The Paramedic Memorial Ride is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to strengthening the paramedic community. The various cycling fundraising events being held across Canada raise funds in support of the Canadian Paramedic Memorial Foundation.

Other paramedics taking part in the inaugural B.C. Paramedics Memorial Ride included Allen Pruden, Sarah Shaw, Robertson Lee, Jeff Krauss, Christopher Hui, Sandra Gerrard, Paul Juszko, Sarah Salvis, Will Rogers, Ann-Marie Paquet, Anne Benn and Luke Flowers. Benn is from Penticton.

The majority of the other riders were from B.C., but there was one from the Yukon, one from Alberta and one from Ontario.

There are other similar fundraising cycling events this summer in eastern Canada, as well as Ontario, Quebec and Alberta.

Kellosalmi didn’t know exactly how much money had been raised so far, but did say that paramedics across the country will continue to participate in fundraising events like this until the $5 million target is reached.

During the very long days on the their bikes, it has been very encouraging to have strong support from members of the public, she said.

Many drivers honked their horns in support on Friday morning heading towards Penticton and others asked questions about the event and what they could do to help, she said.

Kellosalmi said she would gladly sign up again and she’s confident so would the majority of her fellow paramedics taking part in this year’s event.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to this very important cause can do so online at www.paramedicride.ca.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times