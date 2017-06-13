Peace River folks may want to join Alberta

Dear Editor:

Former B.C. Premier W.A.C. Bennett’s worst nightmare was that someday, the B.C. Peace River District would decide to become part of Alberta.

To keep the Peace River folks happy, he extended the Pacific Great Eastern Railway (the PGE) up to Fort St. John. The B.C. Oil Patch was able to grow and expand – keeping pace with the Alberta Peace River oil patch just across the border.

Alberta always had the advantage. No provincial sales tax meant that the Alberta patch would be the prime mover.

Following the B.C. provincial election on May 9, everything changed after the vote results were announced.

The B C Green Party will now hold balance of power in this province. The Greens oppose everything the free enterprise Albertans hold dear to their hearts, including a booming oil patch with pipelines running in every direction to move their oil and gas.

The Greens are opposed to pipelines, railways and seaports to move oil and gas to off shore markets.

The Greens and NDP oppose bridge tolls on all the lower mainland bridges.

B.C.’s interior folks know what the Coast and Island Greens and NDP want.

They want the good life, but they don’t want to pay for that good life.

Unfortunately, for the Interior folks, we will be expected to pay for the coast and Island free ride.

The Greens are also opposed to the Site C dam. Yes, I am sure the B.C. Peace River District folks are seriously thinking about becoming Albertans.

Someday in the near future, I expect to see a treaty between Alberta and Saskatchewan with Montana, Idaho and Oregon to ship Alberta and Saskatchewan oil and gas to Asian markets.

Unfortunately, B.C.’s NDP, Greens and First Nations have pretty well shut down Alberta and Saskatchewan petroleum products to the Asian markets.

Canada’s loss is Australia’s gain. Aussie export markets to Asia are booming.

On any given day in the B.C. Peace River district, 50 per cent of the folks would rather be Albertans.

For the past few days, I would imagine the numbers of Peace River folks thinking about becoming part of Alberta have risen dramatically.

Not all of Canada’s freeloaders live in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Large numbers are also found on the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

Ernie Slump

Retired Military

Penticton, B.C.