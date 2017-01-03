Penticton Vees will be hosting prestigious Western Canada Cup tourney this spring

This is another reminder to local hockey fans that the Western Canadian Junior ‘A’ Championship is coming to Penticton in 2017.

The Penticton Vees Jr. ‘A’ Hockey Club, in conjunction with the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), has been awarded the 2017 Crescent Point Energy Western Canada Cup (WCC), the team has announced.

The road to the 2017 National Junior ‘A’ Championship, the RBC Cup, will go through the Peach City from April 29 to May 7, 2017.

The Vees, along with the champions of the BCHL, Alberta Junior Hockey League, Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League and Manitoba Junior Hockey League, will participate in a five-team tournament for the WCC title.

Of the five teams, two will qualify for the 2017 RBC Cup in Cobourg, Ontario.

President, General Manager and Head Coach Fred Harbinson, says the organization has been preparing for such an event.

“When I added the responsibility of president three seasons ago, my plan was to raise the overall business operation of our organization and to target bringing the 2017 WCC to Penticton. During that time we have raised corporate advertising, our season ticket base and our overall brand to a level that now gives us an opportunity to bring this prestigious event to our city.”

Harbinson went on to say the event will feature outstanding hockey.

“This is an exciting time of our returning players, staff, ownership and the South Okanagan Events Centre. The entire city of Penticton along with our faithful fans will benefit from this marque championship.”

The WCC came to fruition in January 2012, when the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL), announced a new regional playoff format for its four western provinces.

This is the second time the WCC is coming to B.C. and the first time to the Okanagan. The Nanaimo Clippers held the inaugural event in 2013 and the Estevan Bruins are hosting the event this year in Saskatchewan.

The 13-game tournament includes a round-robin schedule followed by two semi-final games and a championship game.

The Western Canada Cup Champion and the runner-up will both represent Western Canada at the RBC Cup.

The Vees are the defending WCC Champions, as they won the event last year in Fort McMurray, Alberta; their first in franchise history.

The Vees upended the Portage Terriers 4-3 in overtime, in the championship game. The BCHL has thrived at the event, winning two of the first three Western Canada Cups, as Surrey won the inaugural championship three years ago.

The Vees organization along with the South Okanagan Events Centre and the City of Penticton is excited to welcome Western Canada’s best to the South Okanagan in the spring of 2017.

The Vees are currently ranked in the top five amongst all Junior A teams in Canada and are once again leading the standings in the BCHL.

There’s certainly extra attention when you’re the host team of a major tournament but the Vees haven’t shown any cracks from the pressure associated with being the hosts, as they’re off to a terrific start occupying top spot in the BCHL and they’re ranked fourth in the country.

Fans have certainly taken notice in Penticton, as the Vees are averaging the highest attendance in the league, averaging 2,997 fans per game.

Their smallest crowd this year hasn’t dipped below 2,600 and their average attendance this season is a franchise best. The team is thrilled with the early season support and wants to see it carry over this spring for the WCC.

“The Vees faithful have been a major contributing factor to our on-ice success. Penticton becomes an easy destination to sell when recruits see how much support we get game in and game out,” says President, General Manager & Head Coach Fred Harbinson.

“It goes without saying that our fans are the lifeline for our financial stability; I am proud that we have made Vees hockey affordable to all which allows everyone to be part of our team.”

Harbinson said he is excited to see the SOEC filled to the rafters for the remainder of the season and of course during the WCC. Though the tournament is still months away, you can buy the complete 13-game package for only $179 as of Jan. 1.

Starting Dec.1, fans can purchase their WCC ticket packages with an initial payment of just $37.25, which will secure your seat for the tournament. This can be purchased by phoning Laura Carleton at 250-493-8337, or at the Valley First box office (at the SOEC).

“Our goal from the very beginning was to make this tournament as affordable, and as accessible as possible for our fans” said Carleton, the Vees Director of player development and corporate sales. “We don’t have some of the industrial base here in the Okanagan that previous hosts have had to drum up corporate partnerships, so our objective from day 1 was to price this to make sure our fans fill the SOEC as they always have for major events in the past.”

