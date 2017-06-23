Home   >   Featured   >   Piano in the Park is making beautiful music again

Piano in the Park is making beautiful music again

By on June 23, 2017

Minutes after the Piano in the Park was installed at Gyro Park on Thursday, Mutsumi Sato, from Nagoya, Japan, was making beautiful music. The piano, made its debut last summer and was a gift of the Turnbull family. Janis St. Louis, who is behind the project and is also one of the organizers of Music in the Park, says local musician Diane Ball and family and some youngsters will be doing an open concert for all on Sunday from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Richard McGuire photo)

