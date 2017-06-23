Don't miss
- Retiring OSS Principal Mike Safek looks back on remarkable finale to long education careerPosted 3 days ago
- Local group plans rally Friday in response to ER closures at Oliver hospitalPosted 3 days ago
- Town cleans up debris as lake levels slowly return to normal; residents reminded to leave sandbags in placePosted 3 days ago
- Hospice Society hires experienced fundraiser as new executive directorPosted 3 days ago
- RCMP nab severely impaired driver in Osoyoos during weekend Counterattack campaign across South OkanaganPosted 3 days ago
Piano in the Park is making beautiful music again
By staff1 on June 23, 2017