Pluto the burrowing owl makes appearance at Desert Society event

Lauren Meads, executive director of the Burrowing Owl Conservatioin Society of B.C., gave a talk about restoring the population of burrowing owls in the Okanagan and elsewhere in B.C. A highlight was when she brought out Pluto, an education owl at the end. Her talk followed the screening of a film about grasslands Saturday afternoon in the first of four presentations in the Osoyoos Desert Society’s winter program series. On future Saturdays the topics will be bears, climate change and bees. (Richard McGuire photo)