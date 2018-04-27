- As spring freshet gets underway, local officials monitor flood riskPosted 3 days ago
Police caution drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and those on scooters to watch out for each other
With more people out on foot, bicycles and scooters in the warmer weather, Osoyoos RCMP are urging drivers and cyclists to exercise caution.
Drivers should watch for pedestrians, cyclists and people on scooters, police say. And cyclists and people on scooters need to adhere to rules of the road.
“Dismount and walk your bicycle or scooter across a crosswalk, make eye contact with the vehicle driver before crossing, wear a helmet, have a bell and at night, ensure you wear reflective clothing and have lights to make it easier for drivers to see you,” Osoyoos RCMP said in a news release.
Parents are encouraged to speak to their children about ways to stay safe while riding a bicycle or scooter, police said.
SPECIAL TO THE TIMES
Osoyoos Times