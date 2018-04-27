Police receiving reports of phone and computer scams

It’s tax season again and that means fraudsters are busier than usual.

Osoyoos RCMP said they’ve received multiple reports over the past week of phone and computer scams.

One recurring scam involves a victim being told they owe money to a government agency and a warrant has been issued for their arrest.

The victims are often asked for personal information and are told ways to pay the debt to have the warrant cancelled,” RCMP said.

The fraudster often becomes threatening or uses coercive language.

Police remind people not to provide any personal information and not to send money to these fraudsters. If in doubt, call the police or the government agency directly.

A second scam has resurfaced recently in which people are told by phone that a loved one has been arrested and bail must be paid to release them.

The fraudster may ask for personal information including banking information, or they may tell the victim to go to the bank and make a deposit to an account.

Again, the fraudster may become threatening or use coercive language.

Osoyoos RCMP said that in one recent call, the fraudster used a phone-spoofing app, calling to victim to make it appear the call was from their relative’s phone.

Police remind people that bail can be paid at their local courthouse and in most cases at a local police station.

If in doubt, call the police detachment directly for where the loved one is said to be held.

Information about some of the common types of fraud can be found on the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website at this location: http://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/fraud-escroquerie/index-eng.htm.

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

