Police seek suspect after Oliver shooting

Oliver RCMP are still looking for a suspect following a shooting Wednesday night.

Police contained an area around a Tulameen Street residence in Oliver on Wednesday evening in an attempt to locate a suspect involved in a shooting. The male suspect was not located.

At approximately 7 p.m., RCMP responded to a shooting after the victim presented himself to hospital. Police determined that the incident occurred early Wednesday evening in the area of Station Street and that the suspect and victim were known to each other.

According to police, the male victim suffered a non life-threatening gunshot injury as a result of the encounter.

In efforts to locate the suspect, the Oliver RCMP attended a home where they contained the property throughout the evening and evacuated residences in the immediate area.

The possibility existed that the suspect may have been in a motorhome on the property, and considering that he was known to be armed, an emergency response team was called in to assist.

“After securing the area and safely entering the motorhome, the male was not located. The investigation is ongoing with efforts continuing to locate the male,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

The Oliver RCMP is asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect to call 250-498-3422 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police would also like to speak to any witnesses who may have observed anything suspicious in the area of Station Street early Wednesday evening.

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

Osoyoos Times