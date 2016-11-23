Popular Festival of Trees has expanded to different locations across the region

An event that has helped raise big bucks for the BC Children’s Hospital, while also helping generate Christmas spirit is expanding.

The popular Festival of Trees has expanded from being held at the Spirit Ridge at Nk’Mip Resort to four other locations in the region.

The other four locations include Nk’Mip Cellars Winery up at Spirit Ridge at Nk’Mip resort, Watermark Beach Resort in downtown Osoyoos, the Frank Venables Theatre lobby at Southern Okanagan Secondary School in Oliver and the Mount Baldy Ski Resort. Trees will remain on display at Spirit Ridge resort as well.

The event is now being run by the Oliver and Osoyoos Wine Association (OOWA) and will kick off this Friday night with trees being showcased at all four locations, said Jennifer Busmann, who was recently named executive director of the OOWA.

“We just thought it was time to grow the festival … from a single location to various locations in both Osoyoos and Oliver,” said Busmann. “It will provide an opportunity for more businesses to get involved and for more trees to be shown in more locations.

“We think it can only raise the profile of the Festival of Trees, which has already proven to be a great success since it started a few years ago.”

For those who don’t know, the Festival of Trees sees businesses sponsor decorating a tree that is then put on display for members of the public to see.

Those attending the Festival of Trees can vote for their favourite tree by donating $2 to cast a vote.

The proceeds from the Festival of Trees are then forwarded to the B.C. Children’s Hospital.

Last year’s event raised almost $6,300 and has raised more than $30,000 for the BC Children’s Hospital since it began six years ago.

Staff and volunteers from the local businesses and organizations that sponsor the trees are all looking forward to decorating them in unique styles, from the wacky to the wonderful, said Busmann.

Funds raised through Festival of Trees supports the hospital’s Excellence in Child Health fund (EICH). The EICH fund helps to provide clinical care, research and development, staff and family education programs, and the purchase of vital, lifesaving equipment for BC Children’s Hospital.

Last year, BC Children’s Hospital treated more than 86,600 children and provided specialized care to children who otherwise may not have received the medical attention they needed.

During the event, proceeds from the silent auction held at Watermark Beach Resort will support the BC Hospitality Foundation, which provides ‘last resort’ financial support for individuals within the hospitality community that are coping with a financial crisis arising from a medical condition or injury.

“As a family-friendly community that also includes many hospitality workers, this is an event dear to all our hearts as it supports both BC Children’s Hospital and BC Hospitality Foundation,” says Busmann. “Festival of Trees is a special part of our annual Winter in Wine Country Festival that heralds the start of the holidays here.”

The Festival of Trees will begin on Friday night in Oliver on the same night as the Oliver Christmas Light-Up begins and will also work nicely with the beginning of the Osoyoos Christmas Lite-Up next Friday evening, said Busmann.

This year’s trees can be viewed outside at the newly reopened Baldy Mountain Resort and inside at Frank Venables Theatre (5.30-8 p.m. daily), Watermark Beach Resort (8 a.m.-11 p.m. daily) and Nk’Mip Cellars (10 a.m. -5 p.m.daily).

With four locations now on board, Busmann believes the Festival of Trees can grow to have as many as 60 trees on display as soon as next year.

Admission is free but a minimum $2 donation is suggested and donations over $25 are eligible for tax receipts.

The Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association is a non-profit organization with a goal to develop the wine industry in Oliver and Osoyoos through education and promotion.

For more information about the Festival of Trees, visit the OOWA website at www.oliverosoyoos.com/Events/Winter-in-Wine-Country.