Province provides $60K in funding for Osoyoos Airport property

The provincial government has provided $60,000 in funding for the Osoyoos Airport property that will be used to install perimeter fencing and clean up the site.

Twenty B.C. community and regional airports will share over $10 million in funding this year through the B.C. Air Access program for airport infrastructure improvements, announced Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Todd Stone on Wednesday.

“With today’s announcement, our government has committed $24 million over the past three years to support infrastructure improvements at B.C. airports,” said Stone. “Combined with the airports’ funding for these projects, over $54 million is being invested to support jobs and economic growth in communities throughout the province.”

Through the program, the ministry cost-shares with public airports on projects such as lighting and navigational systems, terminal building expansion or upgrades, and runway improvements.

These types of projects will allow airports to improve safety, accommodate larger aircraft and more frequent flights, and further support the continuing growth of local and provincial economies.

The program also encourages funding partnerships with the federal government, local and regional governments and agencies, and the private sector.

Last year, the program provided $8 million toward improvements at 23 regional airports.

The B.C. Air Access Program is part of B.C. on the Move, the Province’s 10-year transportation plan.

Over the next three years, the ministry and its partners are investing over $4.6 billion in priority transportation investments as part of this plan.

For information on the B.C. Air Access program, go to: http://www.gov.bc.ca/BCAirAccessProgram

Airports receiving B.C. Air Access Program funding:

Anahim Lake: $41,250 for runway enhancements.

Bella Coola: $280,525 for obstacle clearance.

Chetwynd: $1.3 million to resurface the runway.

Canadian Rockies (Cranbrook): $60,000 for apron safety upgrades.

Fairmont Hot Springs: $23,429 for renewable energy upgrades to hazard beacons.

Grand Forks: $165,000 for navigation and auxiliary power systems.

Kelowna: $1 million for apron rehabilitation.

Nanaimo: $175,607 for apron expansion.

Pemberton: $194,755 for apron rehabilitation and emergency access road.

Pitt Meadows: $280,000 for helipad development.

Powell River: $1.03 million for runway end safety improvements.

Prince George: $1.47 million for an elevator providing barrier-free terminal access.

Prince George: $459,958 for apron rehabilitation.

Salmon Arm: $225,000 for a fuel system upgrade.

Smithers: $750,000 for terminal improvements and safety upgrades.

Valemount: $27,000 for line painting and tree removal.

Vernon: $823,701 for runway rehabilitation.

Williams Lake: $37,500 for obstacle clearance.

