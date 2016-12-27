Province urges B.C. residents to consider organ donation over busy holiday season

The B.C. government is urging all British Columbians to get in the holiday spirit and consider giving the greatest gift of all – the gift of life – by registering as an organ donor.

Since Service BC and BC Transplant launched their unique awareness partnership in April 2015, 30,485 new donors have registered through Service BC.

Between April and September of this year, almost 12,000 new registrations were received through Service BC, more than tripling the number over the same period in 2015.

Registering as an organ donor only takes a moment and is easier than ever. The staff at all 62 Service BC locations in communities throughout the province can provide information on organ donation and help residents register their decision on site. British Columbians can register online using a computer or mobile device: www.transplant.bc.ca.

Registration is simple and confidential – and could enable someone waiting for an organ transplant to celebrate the holidays with their family at this time next year.

Terry Lake, Minister of Health for British Columbia, said organ donation is one of the most precious gifts any Canadian could make.

“As British Columbians gather with loved ones to celebrate the season of giving, I hope they’ll register as an organ donor to offer the most precious gift of all by potentially saving a life,” said Lake. “Registering could mean your neighbour, friend or loved one waiting for an organ transplant can celebrate the holidays with their family next year.”

Greg Kyllo, Parliamentary Secretary for the BC Jobs Plan to the Minister of Jobs, Tourism, and Skills Training, echoed the same thoughts.

“Thanks to the ongoing efforts of Service BC staff, British Columbians registering as donors through Service BC account for 29% of all new registered donors since April this year,” he said. “Front-line Service BC employees are increasing BC Transplant registrations in their respective communities, leading people to take that crucial first step in offering the gift of life.”

Dr. Sean Keenan, medical director for organ donation, BC Transplant, said organ donations simply save tens of thousands of live across this province and all across Canada.

“In our line of work, we know that organ donation can help families through the grieving and healing process following their loss,” he said. “When we’re able to show a family their loved one’s registration form already filled out, it makes that difficult decision easier, and it gives the family comfort to know they’re following through on the wishes of their loved one. Organ donation is life changing for donor families – and for transplant recipients, it’s life-saving.”

Elizabeth Edward, heart transplant recipient, said she will be forever indebted to the person who sacrificed an organ so she could continue to live.

“I have received an incredible gift that surpasses anything I could never have imagined. There are no words to truly express my gratitude, but I try to honour my donor and donor family by living my gratitude in many ways, including through my volunteer work in transplant and patient advocacy.”

Julia Ainsley, customer service representative, Service BC, said donating an organ involves planning and discussion with loved ones.

“Initiating a conversation about signalling the intent to become an organ donor offers a rare opportunity with our customers, where we can connect heart to heart about something bigger than ourselves. This work is about more than just raising awareness; we are helping give people a second chance and making families whole again,” she said.

More than 95 per cent of British Columbians support organ donation. Only 20 per cent have registered their decision to be a donor.

Close to 638 British Columbians are currently waiting for a life-saving transplant.

Nearly 516 of the people on the list are waiting for a kidney, while 25 are waiting for a liver transplant.

BC Transplant received a record breaking 21,577 new organ donor registrations in July, August and September 2016, after surpassing one million registered British Columbians in the Organ Donor Registry in June.

You can register no matter how old you are. Canada’s oldest organ donor on record was 93 years of age.

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

Osoyoos Times