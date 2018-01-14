Public has chance to give budget input on Thursday

Osoyoos residents will have a chance to tell town council what they would like to see in this year’s budget at a special open meeting on Thursday.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. on Jan. 18 in the council chambers at town hall.

Members of the public are invited to discuss and make recommendations on the operating budget and the five-year capital plan.

“Quite often people will come in with some very good ideas that we might not have thought about,” said Mayor Sue McKortoff in a recent interview. “If possible, we’ll try and see if it fits in with our budget.”

McKortoff said council has already done a lot of budget planning, but the process isn’t yet finished.

Members of the public wishing to make a presentation of no more than five minutes, or who wish to request project funding, are required to register at the meeting prior to 7 p.m.

Those who want to ask questions or make comments will not be required to register, but they will require acknowledgement from the chair prior to speaking.

An agenda and budget package are available on the town website (osoyoos.ca) under the Council tab, Agendas, Minutes and Videos.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times