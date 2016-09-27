Public gets bird’s eye view of conservation

After seeing what goes on at the Vaseux Lake Bird Observatory, nine-year-old Liam MacPhail is hooked.

The boy and his family took part in Bird Migration Day last weekend, when they saw wild birds being captured and banded for research purposes.

Hosted by Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Alliance, the event offered the public a unique opportunity to see what is being done to conserve bird species, such as the yellow warbler and the common yellowthroat.

With a keen curiosity, people followed Doug Brown, bander in charge, as he led them on nature walks on trails where nets were set up to capture the birds. The birds fly into the nets, and Brown untangles them and puts them inside a canvas bag. He then takes them back to a tent where he records the species and bands them before setting them free again.

Approximately 25 to 30 birds are captured and banded each day. The program not only records their numbers, it gives biologists a snapshot at how successful birds are breeding in this area.

For Liam, it was the first time he saw the banding process, and he actually got to set some of the birds free, which was a thrill.

“I like helping let the birds go . . . I’d like to be a bird handler because it looks fun.”

Liam also said he learned a lot about different bird species that day (on September 25).

Wildlife biologist Jason Bieber coordinates the station at Vaseux Lake and has always had a passion for conservation.

He said their goal is to improve public awareness and promote what they are doing to the younger generation.

He encourages the public to visit their Facebook page (Vaseux Lake Bird Observatory) for weekly updates.

LYONEL DOHERTY

Special to the Times