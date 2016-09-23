Home   >   Featured   >   Public invited to Bird Migration Day event

Public invited to Bird Migration Day event

By on September 23, 2016
Doug Brown (left) examines a juvenile male common yellowthroat before banding it, as Eugene Roche, 6, from Penticton looks on.at last year's event. (Richard McGuire file photo)

Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Alliance is hosting a Bird Migration Day open house at the Vaseux Lake Bird Observatory on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 9 am to noon.

The public is invited to stop in for an opportunity to see birds being banded, go on a guided walk with nature interpreters and learn about birds and bird migration.

The site is rustic with uneven terrain and narrow pathways (not wheelchair accessible). There is a portable washroom on site.  Parking is available on the west side of Highway 97 at the kiosk parking lot just south of the site or at a roadside pull-out just north of the site.

The event will run rain or shine. For more information contact Jayme Friedt at ecostudies@osca.org.

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

Osoyoos Times

