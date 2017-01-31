Quilters Guild show opens Saturday at Osoyoos Art Gallery

The work of the Osoyoos Quilters Guild will be on display at the Osoyoos Art Gallery in an exhibition that opens Saturday.

The guild held a show in December at the Elks Hall featuring its larger quilts, but the new show will feature smaller quilts and fabric art, said Marge Trosky, a member of the guild who is actively involved in the show.

The show, called “Quilts Etc.,” runs until Feb. 25.

The guild, Trosky said, has about 28 members and about half will be exhibiting their work.

“There’s all types of quilts, right from the traditional piecing, which involves many small pieces sewed together, right up to modern quilts, which are all very popular these days,” said Trosky.

The modern quilts use larger pieces and are more graphic, she said.

There will be smaller wall hangings and one member includes antique linens in her work, though most use the traditional cotton fabrics.

“There can be other mediums used,” said Trosky. “There can be beads and buttons and all kinds of enhancements used as well.”

Some quilters work from patterns and some work freestyle, said Trosky. The show will include a mix of both.

The quilters are mostly from Osoyoos, but one quilter, Joyce Callison, is from Oroville, WA. She’s made a quilt that will be raffled during the show, which includes blocks made by other members.

“In the wintertime our numbers really expand because we have so many snowbirds,” said Trosky. “A lot of these ladies come from the Prairies or northern British Columbia and they bring a lot of inspiration and good ideas to us.”

Quilters are considered artists, said Trosky, and the guild includes both members who are self-taught and some who have taken classes.

“We do a lot of charity work,” she said. “Part of our mandate is to inspire quilting in the community and to support out community in need.”

Before Christmas, the group did 26 quilts for those in community living. They also support people and groups such as the RCMP, the fire departments in Osoyoos and Anarchist Mountain, seniors, schools and others.

The time involved to produce a quilt varies greatly depending on complexity and size.

“They’re very time-consuming,” said Trosky. “By the time you have picked your pattern, picked your fabric, cut it out, sewn it all together, sandwiched it together and then quilted it, it could be anywhere from 12 to 100 hours.”

For that reason many, but not all, the guild members are retired.

Many of the quilts on display at the gallery will be for sale, but a few quilts cherished by their creators will be marked as not for sale.

Besides being artistic creations, many quilts also have a functional purpose.

“I think a lot of them will be used on beds,” said Trosky. “A lot of baby quilts, lap quilts for comfort, for in the evening when you’re watching TV, and lots of decorative items for your table, placemats and things like that. Seasonal things at Christmas.”

Trosky said her own introduction to quilting is probably similar to other members of the guild.

“As a child, I grew up with a mother and an aunt who sewed, so I began sewing clothing,” she said. “Then through the years I drifted away from wanting to do garments so much, but just became interested in the beauty of quilting. I think we all grew up with grandma and mom and everybody having quilts on the bed. It was kind of a dying art for a while, but it’s had a rejuvenation.”

The Osoyoos Quilters Guild meets every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Elks Hall and they also have additional meetings seasonally and on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m.

“We welcome visitors,” said Trosky. “If you’re interested in quilting, come out and visit us on a Tuesday or on a Wednesday evening and see what we’re all about.”

Throughout the exhibition, there will be a quilter in the gallery every day to answer questions, she said.

The opening reception is Saturday, Feb. 4 all afternoon.

The Osoyoos Art Gallery is at 8713 Main Street and is open Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times