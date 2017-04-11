Rattler Arshdeep Gill plays in basketball all-star game

When B.C. high school basketball players held their all-star game on Saturday, Osoyoos Rattler star guard Arshdeep Gill was among them.

Gill, who wore the No. 7 jersey with the Osoyoos Rattlers senior boys’ team this past season, may not be the tallest Rattler, but he’s one of the most tenacious.

The all-star game between the 1A and 2A all stars was played in Richmond. Gill played on the 1A team.

Gill opened the scoring in that game and picked up seven points, three assists and two rebounds.

“He hustles and puts every effort into his game,” said coach Casey Brouwer, who nominated Gill. “He was our most consistent player. I knew I could depend on him to show up every game. He worked hard and he earned it. Arshdeep showed heart and hustle.”

Gill played point guard for the Rattlers, averaging 23 points per game. He’s been named player of the game a number of times over the past two seasons.

Brouwer said he nominated several Rattlers for the all-star team, but only Gill was selected. There were several guidelines, including that the player had to be a Grade 12 student.

“Arshdeep has shown over the years his dedication and commitment to the sport and team,” said Brouwer. “He was a pleasure to coach and I know he is honoured to represent B.C. Boys High School Basketball.”

The Osoyoos Rattlers has a strong season this year, but a couple of disappointing games in the Valleys playoff tournament meant they didn’t make it to the provincials.

“I am very proud of all our players,” said Brouwer. “They worked hard as a team this past season.”

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times