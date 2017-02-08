Rattlers’ 95-82 victory over Keremeos means OSS will host Valleys tournament

A 95-82 victory by the Osoyoos Rattlers senior boys’ basketball team over rivals Keremeos on Wednesday means Osoyoos Secondary School will be hosting the Valleys round of playoffs.

The Valleys includes the Okanagan and surrounding area and is the first step to a spot in the provincials.

“We had an incredible moment beating Keremeos,” said an excited Coach Casey Brouwer after the game. “We beat them by over 11 points, which means we finish first in our zone.”

This year the team that finishes first in the South gets to host the Valleys tournament of the playoffs, Brouwer said.

“What’s really neat is for a team that thought they’d played their last game last year at the provincials, having the school being closed, for them to come back now for another season to be hosting the Valleys is a huge accomplishment for us,” said Brouwer. “I’m very proud of the guys.”

The Valleys take place from Feb. 23 to 25, he said.

“We’re bringing teams to the community, so it’s great for the school, great for the hotels, our community and the restaurants,” he said.

Throughout the last half of the game, Osoyoos held a comfortable lead, as they fought hard to stay more than 11 points ahead of Similkameen Elementary Secondary School (SESS) from Keremeos.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times