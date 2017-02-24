Rattlers fight back, but fall short in second game of Valleys tourney

The Osoyoos Rattlers fought back from a deficit of more than 20 points in their second game of the Valleys tournament Friday evening. Though they narrowed the gap to four points, they ultimately went down to defeat.

A strong team from Heritage Christian School in Kelowna beat the Rattlers 72-63.

The final spread reflected some baskets by the visiting team on fouls at the end.

“I’m very proud of how the guys played,” said Coach Casey Brouwer. “They came very close. Our guys don’t give up. They just keep going no matter what the obstacle is. Sometimes the game gets away from us, but we keep fighting and pushing. They don’t stop. That’s what I love about it.”

The Rattlers got off to a bad start in the first half of the game and at the start of the third period they were down 40-27.

It got worse as the third period progressed, but suddenly they got a burst of energy, like Popeye after a can of spinach, and they scored goal after goal, forcing Heritage onto the defensive.

The comeback wasn’t quite enough and the Osoyoos team went down to a disappointing defeat.

The Rattlers next play Barriere at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. As Brouwer points out, they recently beat Barriere decisively in that team’s home tournament.

A win in that game and one later game against the loser of Friday night’s game could let the Rattlers finish third and earn a spot at the provincials.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times