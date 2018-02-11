VIDEO: Rattlers finish second in basketball tournament after narrow loss to Keremeos

The Osoyoos senior boys basketball Rattlers came within a few hairs of winning their Desert Classic tournament in Osoyoos, but a final-period surge by Keremeos left them in second place.

The Rattlers were undefeated when they began the championship game around 7 p.m. on Saturday against Similkameen Elementary Secondary School (SESS) from Keremeos, who were also undefeated.

As fans in the packed bleachers cheered the boys on, the Rattlers led through most of the game’s first three periods.

By the end of the third period, Osoyoos was up 64-51 and the Rattlers were on fire.

Only in the final period did Keremeos dominate play, picking up 37 points to the Rattlers’ 13. The final score was 88-77 for Keremeos.

Rattlers’ coach Casey Brouwer called the game the most exciting of the season.

“We had a packed gym with family and friends cheering on both teams,” said Brouwer.

Amritpal Aujla scored 25 points for the Rattlers, 16 of those in the third quarter, winning recognition as player of the game.

“We had a great weekend of basketball,” said Brouwer. “I’m very proud of all our players and the teams that were here. We are two weeks away now from the Valleys, in which we have a chance at making provincials.”

The Rattlers opened the tournament on Friday afternoon, soundly defeating L.V. Rogers Secondary School from Nelson by 81-39.

A second game on Saturday morning against Desert Sands Community School from Ashcroft was almost as lopsided with the Rattlers winning 74-41.

Meanwhile, SESS beat Regent Christian Academy and then Summerland Secondary School to make it into the final.

Summerland and Desert Sands played each other for third place.

Other teams came from Princeton and Fernie.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times