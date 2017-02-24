Rattlers off to a good start in Valleys tournament

The Osoyoos Rattlers senior boys basketball team is off to a good start in a three-day tournament that will decide which teams from the Valleys area will go on to the provincials.

The Rattlers beat Ashcroft 76-32 in a game played Thursday afternoon.

They next face Heritage Christian School from Kelowna on Friday at 5 p.m.

The eight-team tournament is being held at Osoyoos Secondary School (OSS) and it includes teams from a wide area of the B.C. Interior.

The provincials take place in Langley from March 8-11.

Heritage Christian School beat Vernon Christian School 99-45 on Thursday afternoon.

The winner of the Rattlers’ next game will go to the final, which will be played at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

In other games, Similkameen Elementary Secondary School (SESS) from Keremeos beat Barriere 67-62 and Kelowna Christian School beat King’s Christian School 84-34.

SESS plays Kelowna Christian at 6:45 p.m. Friday and the winner of that game also goes to the final game on Saturday.

The tournament is made up of the top two Single A teams from each of four zones in the Valleys.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times