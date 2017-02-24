- Coyotes hope this is the year, as talented team tries to carry season’s success into playoffsPosted 3 days ago
- Residents oppose Lakeshore Drive development at public hearingPosted 3 days ago
- Osoyoos man’s long wait for hip surgery raised in B.C. legislaturePosted 3 days ago
- UPDATED: Reports indicate police raid in Oliver centred on man charged recently with gun smugglingPosted 3 days ago
- Coyotes end season with 3-1 win over Chiefs; Osoyoos faces North Okanagan in playoffsPosted 3 days ago
Rattlers off to a good start in Valleys tournament
The Osoyoos Rattlers senior boys basketball team is off to a good start in a three-day tournament that will decide which teams from the Valleys area will go on to the provincials.
The Rattlers beat Ashcroft 76-32 in a game played Thursday afternoon.
They next face Heritage Christian School from Kelowna on Friday at 5 p.m.
The eight-team tournament is being held at Osoyoos Secondary School (OSS) and it includes teams from a wide area of the B.C. Interior.
The provincials take place in Langley from March 8-11.
Heritage Christian School beat Vernon Christian School 99-45 on Thursday afternoon.
The winner of the Rattlers’ next game will go to the final, which will be played at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
In other games, Similkameen Elementary Secondary School (SESS) from Keremeos beat Barriere 67-62 and Kelowna Christian School beat King’s Christian School 84-34.
SESS plays Kelowna Christian at 6:45 p.m. Friday and the winner of that game also goes to the final game on Saturday.
The tournament is made up of the top two Single A teams from each of four zones in the Valleys.
RICHARD McGUIRE
Osoyoos Times