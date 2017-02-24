Home   >   Featured   >   Rattlers off to a good start in Valleys tournament

Rattlers off to a good start in Valleys tournament

By on February 24, 2017
Kavneer Dhaliwal of the Osoyoos Rattlers leaps to score two points against Ashcroft in the opening game of the Valleys Tourament on Thursday. (Richard McGuire photo)

The Osoyoos Rattlers senior boys basketball team is off to a good start in a three-day tournament that will decide which teams from the Valleys area will go on to the provincials.

The Rattlers beat Ashcroft 76-32 in a game played Thursday afternoon.

They next face Heritage Christian School from Kelowna on Friday at 5 p.m.

The eight-team tournament is being held at Osoyoos Secondary School (OSS) and it includes teams from a wide area of the B.C. Interior.

The provincials take place in Langley from March 8-11.

Heritage Christian School beat Vernon Christian School 99-45 on Thursday afternoon.

The winner of the Rattlers’ next game will go to the final, which will be played at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

In other games, Similkameen Elementary Secondary School (SESS) from Keremeos beat Barriere 67-62 and Kelowna Christian School beat King’s Christian School 84-34.

SESS plays Kelowna Christian at 6:45 p.m. Friday and the winner of that game also goes to the final game on Saturday.

The tournament is made up of the top two Single A teams from each of four zones in the Valleys.

Phil Cabanada of the Osoyoos Rattlers leaps to score two points against Ashcroft in the opening game of the Valleys Tourament on Thursday. (Richard McGuire photo)

Kavneer Dhaliwal fends off players from all directions as he advances with the ball in the Rattlers' first game of the Valleys tournament. The Rattlers beat Ashcroft 76-32. (Richard McGuire photo)

