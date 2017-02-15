Reports indicate police raid in Oliver centred on man charged recently with gun smuggling

The Canada Border Services Agency has confirmed that a criminal investigation took place in Oliver Wednesday morning.

Several news reports have confirmed the investigation centred on a residence on Osoyoos Indian Band land.

Numerous media reports indicate the incident relates to Alex Louie, who remains in custody, who was arrested and charged two weeks ago with attempting to smuggle two handguns into Canada at the Osoyoos border crossing recently.

An agency official told the Chronicle that agents attended an Oliver residence, assisted by the Oliver RCMP and the Emergency Response Team.

“As the investigation is ongoing, we do not have any additional information to provide at this time,” the spokesperson said.

Numerous RCMP officers and emergency response team members gathered at the Oliver fire hall early Wednesday morning, making it their command centre.

Sergeant Blaine Gervais of the Oliver RCMP said they were conducting some sort of “action”, however, he would not elaborate.

Gervais later said the RCMP were supporting the border agency in their investigation.

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

Osoyoos Times