RCMP boss tells council increase in hard street drugs has led to recent spike in property crime

The latest increase in property crime in Osoyoos – and many other small communities across the province – is directly related to B.C.’s opioid crisis spreading from larger cities to small towns, says Osoyoos RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Jason Bayda.

During a presentation to Town of Osoyoos council on Monday, Bayda said a recent hike in property crimes in this community, and many others in B.C., is directly related to an increase in addiction to hard drugs.

“So far, all the people that we’ve been arresting for these break and enters to residences and businesses have been addicted to methamphetamines,” said Bayda. “Unfortunately, it’s a vicious cycle.

“My belief on that is that the drugs on the streets now are getting stronger and more addictive. We’re no different than any other community … we are seeing an increase in crime.”

Discussing crime statistics for the third quarter of 2017, Bayda said there has been a slight decrease in automobile thefts (nine per cent), although many other areas in the South Okanagan have seen a significant increase (19 per cent). Break and enters into local businesses are also down significantly, however, there has been a significant increase of break and enters into outdoor buildings like sheds and local residences, he said.

While the statistics show a whopping 75 per cent increase in break and enters into local residences, statistics can be skewed as this represents a total of six more break and enters compared to the first nine months of 2016, he said. Bayda said a small number of prolific offenders are involved in a large percentage of property crimes in this town and many other small towns spread across the region.

As an example, Bayda pointed out one offender was responsible for numerous break and enters up near the Osoyoos Golf Course, which skews the numbers when it comes to number of offences and offenders.

Many prolific offenders move from town to town committing crimes across the region, said Bayda.

“There are people travelling around and it’s not uncommon for someone to steal a vehicle in one jurisdiction, head to another jurisdiction and do their break and enters and then return,” he said. “It’s a problem of small communities being to close together. We’re going to have criminals who travel throughout our communities.”

Osoyoos officers have arrested six prolific offenders over the past couple of weeks and are looking for a seventh, he said.

The amount of violent crime, including domestic violence, has remained consistently low in Osoyoos, he said.

With the overall significant increase in property crime across this region, the Crown attorney’s office in Penticton often won’t proceed with charges and this has become increasingly frustrating, said Bayda.

“The Crown is so bogged down with a lack of resources themselves … they’re only taking the most solid, extreme cases,” he said. “My job is to fight to make sure a charge is laid … I’m standing up for what I believe in and what the public should expect.”

Coun. C.J. Rhodes thanked Bayda for his presentation and reiterated that a very small percentage of criminals are responsible for a large majority of petty crimes and their behaviour skews the statistics and leads many to believe crime is escalating out of control, when that’s not necessarily the case.

Meanwhile, Bayda introduced the two newest members to the local detachment and said having them on board is most welcome.

Const. Brent Greenfield, an officer he worked with during his time at the Lytton detachment, has recently started his duties in Osoyoos and Cpl. Dave Smith, is in the process of finalizing his move from the Penticton detachment to Osoyoos, he said. These two new officers join the newly-appointed Const. Lucky Sidhu.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times