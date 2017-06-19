RCMP nab severely impaired driver in Osoyoos during weekend Counterattack campaign across South Okanagan

RCMP nabbed impaired drivers and speeding motorcyclists during a weekend Counterattack campaign throughout the South Okanagan.

Those apprehended include a man in Osoyoos who blew two and a half times the limit and a motorcyclist who drive into Summerland at 170 km/h.

The campaign was conducted by Keremeos-based South Okanagan Traffic Services and covered Osoyoos, Oliver, Okanagan Falls, Penticton and Summerland.

A 51-year-old Oliver man was nabbed in Osoyoos on Saturday night and provided breath samples of 200 mg, which is two and a half times the limit under the Criminal Code of Canada. The man is being charged criminally.

RCMP said a total of nine drivers provided breath samples in the “fail” range – over 100 mg – and were issued 90-day immediate roadside prohibitions (IRP).

An additional three drivers received lesser driving prohibitions for breath samples in the “warn” range of 60 – 99 mg.

On three separate occasions over the weekend, police encountered motorcycles travelling at speeds over 144 km/h, said Cpl. Ryan McLeod of South Okanagan Traffic Services in a news release.

The motorcyclist stopped in Summerland was observed by police travelling at high speeds on Hwy. 97. Police stopped him as he entered Summerland at 170 km/h and he also failed a roadside breath test.

The 22-year-old West Kelowna man had his motorcycle seized and was issued a $483 fine for speeding in addition to the IRP.

One of the impaired drivers was apprehended after police received a tip from the public.

“Police received many positive remarks from the public this weekend,” said McLeod. “We would like to recognize and thank our communities for their continued support.”

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

Osoyoos Times