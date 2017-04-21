RCMP seek public’s help identifying Nk’Mip Petro Canada break-in suspect

Osoyoos RCMP are seeking leads from the public to identify a suspect involved in a break-in at the Nk’Mip Corner Petro Canada service station last Saturday.

Police were alerted to the break, enter and theft at 3:44 a.m. on Saturday, April 15 and they’ve obtained video surveillance of the incident.

The male suspect, pictured, was last known to be driving a stolen 2009 black Ford Escape. The last known license plates, 780GWF (B.C), were also confirmed to be stolen.

Investigators believe the man may be travelling to Calgary.

Osoyoos RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236 and quote file 2017-1633 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to provide information anonymously.

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

